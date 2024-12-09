Suspect named in killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO as ex ivy-league student arrested in McDonald's with chilling manifesto

Luigi Mangione has been named as the prime suspect in the killing of Brian Thompson. Picture: Twitter, NYPD

By Henry Moore

The person of interest being questioned by police over the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has been named as Luigi Mangione.

Ivy-league graduate Mangione was found with a manifesto criticising healthcare bosses while eating in a Pennsylvania McDonald's, according to reports.

UnitedHealthCare's Brian Thompson was shot several times outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan where he was set to speak at an event later in the day.

Mr Thompson, 50, was rushed to hospital but later died.

Brian Thompson was shot dead in New York. Picture: NYPD

His death launched a nationwide manhunt, as police desperately looked for clues of the suspect's location.

“At this time, he is believed to be our person of interest in the brazen targeted murder of Brian Thompson, CEO of United Healthcare,” New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Tisch said a "combination of old-school detective work and new age technology" helped police track this suspected shooter.

Mangione was found with a "handwritten document" - described in some reports as a "manifesto."

NYPD officers are currently on their way to Pennsylvania.

The suspect reportedly had a manifesto on him. Picture: Twitter

"We should never underestimate the power of the public to be our eyes and ears," she said.

"Now the case will continue through the criminal justice process. And while we are proud of today's accomplishment, we must of course remember that a family is in mourning."

Police found Mangione after a McDonald's employee reported him to authorities.

Mangione has been arrested on firearm charges, police confirmed.

When arrested, he was in possession of a ghost gun that could have been made on a 3D printer, police said.

"We don't think there's any specific threats to other people mentioned in that document," police said, "but it does seem he has some ill will towards corporate America".

It is believed he acted alone.

CCTV shows moment Brian Thompson is shot in New York

It was capable of firing 9mm rounds, the same that killed Thompson.

“We believe at this point — our investigation is leaning toward he was acting alone,” said New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny.

He was born and raised in Maryland, authorities added.

“Today at 9:14 am, Altoona Police Officers were dispatched to a McDonald’s Restaurant for reports of a male matching the description of the United Healthcare CEO murder suspect” the police department said in a statement.

“Officers made contact with the male who was subsequently arrested on unrelated charges.”

On what appears to be his Goodreads account Mangione has read and reviewed the manifesto of Ted Kaczynski, the anit-capitalist known as the Unabomber.

In the review, he writes: "These companies don’t care about you, or your kids, or your grandkids. They have zero qualms about burning down the planet for a buck, so why should we have any qualms about burning them down to survive?

"We’re animals just like everything else on this planet, except we’ve forgotten the law of the jungle and bend over for our overlords when any other animal would recognize the threat and fight to the death for their survival.

"'Violence never solved anything'” is a statement uttered by cowards and predators."