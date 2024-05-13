Shocking moment man and woman violently ‘mugged’ near London Euston station as victims punched and stomped on

Police were called to reports of a 'fight' near Euston station. Picture: X/Internl_Leaks

By Jenny Medlicott

Shocking footage shows the moment a man and woman were attacked in a suspected mugging in north-west London on Sunday.

The man and woman were attacked near Euston station at around 7am on Sunday.

Footage shows the moment the pair were 'mugged', as two men are seen hitting and kicking the pair on Eversholt Street as the victims lie on the ground.

One attacker is wearing a black bomber-style jacket with a hood and the other is wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt.

The man in the black jacket presses the male victim into the pavement before punching and kicking him, and then rips something from his hands.

The man in the blue hoodie seemingly drags the woman across the pavement by her hair, before she manages to get to her feet and attempts to run when he pushes her back down to the ground.

She then finds her feet again but he knocks her down once more.

Indistinct shouting can be heard throughout the video before towards the end a man can be heard saying “let’s go”.

They then drive off in a white Audi.

Police said they were called to reports of a ‘fight’ but it was over before they arrived at the scene.

Warning: Video contains violent and distressing content

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 06:55hrs on Sunday, 12 May, to reports of a fight in Eversholt Street, NW1.

“Officers attended the location. All parties had left when police arrived. Enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.

“Officers are aware of footage being shared on social media.

“Anyone who was a victim is asked to contact police.

“Officers all wish to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information that may assist their investigation.”