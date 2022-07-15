Two people suspected of smuggling migrants in small boats to be extradited from UK

15 July 2022, 18:45 | Updated: 15 July 2022, 18:55

Two men including Hewa Rahimpur (right) are to be extradited after appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on suspicion of smuggling migrants in small boats
Two men including Hewa Rahimpur (right) are to be extradited after appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on suspicion of smuggling migrants in small boats. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Two suspected people smugglers will be extradited from the UK to face proceedings in France and Belgium.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iranian-born UK national Kaiwan Poore was detained at Manchester Airport on Wednesday before he could fly to Turkey, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

The 37-year-old is accused by French prosecutors of being part of an organised crime gang smuggling migrants across the Channel in small boats.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday and was remanded in custody after he consented to being extradited back to France.

District Judge Nina Tempia denied bail, claiming there are "substantial grounds" he would fail to surrender to extradition to France, the court heard.

Read more: Met cop sacked for verbally abusing and punching handcuffed 15-year-old boy

Read more: Mum jailed for life after murdering toddler after ex asked to share custody

She said: "I'm sure that, being involved in this allegation, you have means and wherewithal to get forged documents, so you could very easily leave the country.

"So, I'm remanding you in custody and I have instructed you will be extradited within 10 days of today's date."

Poore, dressed in a white t-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms, was expressionless as he was led away by a guard.

Poore is thought to have arrived in the UK from Germany last week, a day before raids took place across Europe, leading to around 40 arrests.

He claimed he stayed in a hotel while visiting a female friend in Frankfurt, the court heard via a Kurdish interpreter.

A court sketch of Hewa Rahimpur, who is wanted in Belgium, in May
A court sketch of Hewa Rahimpur, who is wanted in Belgium, in May. Picture: Alamy

Operation Punjum, led by the NCA in the UK, was carried out alongside Operation Thoren in Europe to target a network suspected of smuggling up to 10,000 migrants across the Channel in the last 12 to 18 months.

Nearly a thousand officers were involved in the investigation, which seized about 1,200 lifejackets, close to 150 boats and 50 engines, several thousand euros in cash, firearms and drugs.

Two men, aged 22 and 26, who were detained in London on suspicion of conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration, have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Read more: Man, 89, guilty of murder after wife's body found in septic tank years after disappearance

Read more: Shaun Ryder's brother and Happy Mondays bassist dies suddenly aged 58

The major investigation began with the arrest of a suspected people-smuggling "kingpin" in the capital in May.

Iranian Hewa Rahimpur, who was living in Ilford, east London, is accused of being a leading figure in a network organising human trafficking via small boats.

The 29-year-old also appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, where he consented to extradition back to Belgium, where he is wanted by the authorities.

NCA deputy director Jacque Beer said: "Our work to curtail the activities of these gangs continues and working with our European partners we are determined to do all we can to disrupt them and bring them to justice."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A woman who stalked chart star Craig David left him feeling "violated" in his own home

Woman who stalked Craig David left him feeling 'violated' in his own home

Everyone over the age of 50 will be offered a booster Covid jab

Over 50s to be offered Covid booster as new variants spread

Happy Monday's star Paul Ryder who has died aged 58

Shaun Ryder's brother and Happy Mondays bassist dies suddenly aged 58

Mum Carol Hodgson jailed for life for murdering her son

Mum jailed for life after murdering toddler after ex asked to share custody

David Venables murdered his wife Brenda at their home in 1982

Man, 89, guilty of murder after wife's body found in septic tank years after disappearance

A Metropolitan Police officer has been sacked for punching a handcuffed 15-year-old boy

Met cop sacked for verbally abusing and punching handcuffed 15-year-old boy

Government share top tips to keep cool ahead 40C heatwave

Government share top tips to keep cool ahead of 'danger to life severe 40C heatwave'

Kurtis Dilks, 35, was also ordered to serve an extended licence period of five years

Gang member who robbed and threatened to cut off Ashley Cole's fingers jailed for 30 years

Greggs have signed up to offer employment to ex-offenders as soon as "they walk through the prison gate"

Greggs to offer jobs to ex-offenders as soon as 'they walk through the prison gate'

A High Court judge has ruled that doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment

Doctors can switch off life support for Archie Battersbee, High Court rules

Paul Urey has died after falling ill, having been detained by pro-Russian separatists

British aid worker Paul Urey dies after being detained by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine

The Met Office has issued its first ever red weather warning for extreme heat

Officials tell Brits to check on vulnerable ahead of 'absolutely unprecedented' heatwave

Water company bosses should face jail time over pollution

Jail water firm bosses for 'appalling' pollution levels, Environment Agency says

Liza was killed an attack, with her pram left lying on its side near a blown-up building

Slaughter of the innocent: Girl with Down's Syndrome killed in Putin's latest atrocity

Exclusive
Ollie was punished for taking off his blazer in blistering heat

Boy, 15, punished for taking off blazer in school as Britain battles blistering heatwave

LBC welcomes five of Britain’s top political figures to guest-present its popular mid-morning show next week

Five days of big names: LBC announces guest host week

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Duke of Sussex (PA)

Prince Harry to make keynote speech for UN’s Mandela Day celebrations
House Abortion

US House of Representatives votes to restore abortion rights

Saudi US President

Saudi crown prince greets Biden with fist bump ahead of key meeting
Biden US Mideast

Joe Biden arrives in Saudi Arabia after historic flight from Israel
Russia Ukraine War

Rescue teams search for survivors after deadly Russian missile strike
Space Swaps

US and Russia reach deal on sending astronauts to International Space Station
Morocco Forest Fires

One dead and hundreds evacuated due to Morocco wildfires

FRANCE Widfires 110523

10,000 evacuated as wildfires ravage pine forests in south-west France
Biden US Mideast

Biden feels Palestinians’ hurt as hope of own state ‘can seem so far away’
Belgium EU Hungary

Hungary taken to EU’s highest court over LGBT and media freedom laws

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Low income families will receive a direct payment from today

Cost of living payments: When is the £326 due and which households qualify?
Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs
The Agenda: Episode 4 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and Rosena Allin-Khan

The Agenda: Episode 5 - Nick Ferrari, Rosena Allin-Khan and Mark Harper
Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares

Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares
'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs
Tory MP backs Penny Mourdant for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV

Tory MP backs Penny Mordaunt for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV show
Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad
Charlotte Lynch says someone needs to be held accountable for earth-shattering travel chaos

LBC Views: Someone needs to be held accountable for 'earth-shattering' travel chaos
Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London