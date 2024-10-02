Exclusive

Suspending arms sales to Israel weakened UK's 'hand' in Washington, ex-armed forces minister says

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari speaks to James Heappey | 02/10/24

By Katy Ronkin

James Heappey said the government's decision to partially suspend arms sales to Israel was a "big mistake" that will weaken UK influence in Washington.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the ex-armed forces minister said: "I did think that was a real mistake and will have weakened our hand in Washington".

"Israel was obviously going to be annoyed, but I think to pull the rug from under Biden when he is under similar pressure from the left in the US was a mistake"

The UK suspended around 30 export licenses for arms and military equipment out of a total of 350 in September.

Read more: Israeli military warns people to evacuate another 24 villages in south Lebanon

Read more: Trump and Zelensky meet amid rising questions about US support for Ukraine

James Heappey 'concurs' that the UK's partial arms suspension 'undermined' Israel

He also said the suspension weakens the UK's influence in Washington and could affect negotiations over using "US-donated systems" in Russia.

"I also think that It bleeds across into US reluctance over being able to target US donated systems into Russian soil," he added.

"The fact that we have pulled the rug from under them on Israeli licensing weakens our position in trying to influence in Washington to get the other key thing we need at the moment."

James Heappey said the suspension weakens the UK's influence in Washington and could affect negotiations over using "US-donated systems" in Russia. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to LBC’s Ben Kentish in September, Mr Lammy rejected claims the United States had been left "unhappy" by his decision.

He said: "I have spoken to Tony Blinken (US Secretary of State) about this matter. I don't recognise at all what is being said. What the Americans have said, and I've said this on the record, is that they totally respect and understand our legal regime here.

"They have a different legal regime and they make their own determinations, but they respect and understand ours and they know that this was a quasi-legal process and they've known that for months."

LBC Exclusive: David Lammy discusses his partial suspension of arms sales to Israel

The US and UK have so far declined to grant Kyiv permission to use the missiles they have supplied to strike targets within Russia, despite repeated appeals from Mr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president has expressed frustration, stating that his forces are fighting with their “hands tied” due to their inability to target Russian airfields and military installations, which President Vladimir Putin is using to launch deadly air raids, missile strikes, and drone attacks.

This comes as Vladimir Putin recently announced a change in Russia's nuclear doctrine, that Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called a "warning signal to those countries about the consequences in case of their involvement in an attack on our country with various assets, not necessarily nuclear ones".

In September Putin said that an attack on Russia that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack on his country.

This is likely to be interpreted as an attempt at discouraging the West from allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with longer-range weapons.