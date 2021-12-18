Dad of four 'caring' boys killed in London house fire says family is 'utterly devastated'

Dalton Hoath voiced his devastation following the deaths of sons Kyson and Bryson, four, and Leyton and Logan, three. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The devastated father of two sets of "bright and caring" twins killed in a house fire in south London has paid tribute to his "loveable" sons.

Kyson and Bryson aged 4, and Leyton and Logan, aged 3, died in the devastating blaze in Sutton on Thursday evening.

More than 60 firefighters attempted to put out the blaze which tore through the terraced home in Collingwood Road, Sutton, South London, shortly after 7pm.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, who arrived at the scene within minutes, all four boys were tragically pronounced dead.

A woman, aged 27, has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and remains in police custody.

Dalton Hoath, the boys' father, said his family are "utterly devastated" by the death of the "bright, caring, loving" toddlers.

In a statement, which was given to the MailOnline, Mr Hoath said: "Myself and my family are utterly devastated by this tragic loss.

Tributes have been paid to twins Kyson and Bryson, 4, and Leyton and Logan, 3. Picture: Facebook

"They were bright, caring, loveable boys, but most of all Sons, Brothers, Grandsons, Great Grandsons, Nephews and Cousins.

"We would like to thank all the emergency services who did so much to try and save our boys, and also the local community who have come together at this difficult time.

"I would ask that my family are given time to grieve in private.

"They will be forever in my heart and thoughts, love Dad."

Firefighters at the scene in Collingwood Road, Sutton, south London, where two sets of twin boys, aged three and four, died in a devastating house fire on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

The boys' grandfather Jason Hoath posted online: "I am devastated to say that the horrendous house fire that took place in Sutton last night leading to four children loosing there life’s were my amazing smart and beautiful grandsons.

"We’re taken too soon they will always be in our hearts and thoughts. Boys I love you forever. Grandad xxx"

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire which swept across the house, taking one-and-a-half hours to be brought under control, with eight fire engines and 60 firefighters having attended.

Deputy Commissioner Richard Mills said when firefighters arrived at the house the blaze was "very well-developed" and only the children were inside.

Forensic officers at the scene of the fire in Sutton, south London. Picture: Alamy

Forensic investigators at the scene in Collingwood Road, Sutton, south London, where two sets of twin boys, aged three and four, died in a devastating house fire on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

He told reporters at the scene on Friday morning: "I can confirm that they are two sets of twins, ages four and ages three."

Asked if anyone else was in the home, he said: "On arrival there were four children in the house."

London Fire Brigade commissioner Andy Roe said the deaths have "left everyone numb with profound sadness".

Commissioner Mr Roe said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of the children, the whole local community and all those who will be affected by this fire.

"Fire crews arrived quickly and located the children inside the property. They were brought out of the house and given immediate emergency care."

Mr Roe added all crew members on the scene will be "offered counselling as a priority".