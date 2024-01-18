Sven-Göran Eriksson's ex Nancy Dell'Olio 'didn't know he had a year to live' and 'plans to reunite with him'

Sven-Göran Eriksson and Nancy Dell'Olio. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Nancy Dell'Olio, the former partner of Sven-Göran Eriksson, has said she was unaware that the ex-England coach had only a year to live until she heard about it in the media.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dell'Olio, who was with Eriksson for ten years, said that she plans to meet up with him next month for his 76th birthday.

Eriksson, who was England manager from 2001-2006, revealed recently that he was suffering from terminal cancer, and had a year to live at most.

Dell'Olio, 62, said she knew of his condition a year ago, but was not aware of how critical his condition had become.

She added: "I was very pleased that he decided to go public because he received such support and I think he made the right decision.

Read more: Former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson, 75, reveals he has cancer and has ‘a year to live’

Read more: 'Not a decent person': Ulrika Jonsson breaks silence on Sven-Göran Eriksson’s terminal cancer diagnosis

Sven-Göran Eriksson with his partner Nancy Dell'Olio. Picture: Alamy

"I was shocked when I learned he was seriously ill but I learned from the press that he only had a year," she told Loose Women. "I didn't know.

"I find it so difficult to cope with the idea you only have a year. It's not 90 minutes yet. I do believe in miracles."

Dell'Olio said that Eriksson was "one of the two most important love stories" in her life, and that they remained important to each other despite breaking up over 16 years ago.

She added: "I'm going to try and go to see him, probably for his birthday. It will stay forever, it's a part of my life. The public was such a big part, we're part of British history in a way.

"The past coming again into your present. It's already been a hard time for me, losing my mother, so it's a very emotional time for me."

Dell'Olio left her husband Giancarlo Mazza for Eriksson, and stuck by the football manager despite his high-profile affairs with Ulrika Jonsson and Faria Alam. They eventually parted ways in 2007.

Eriksson shocked the footballing world when he revealed his diagnosis to a Swedish radio station last week, telling them he had "at best" another year to live.

"Everyone understands that I have an illness that is not good," he told P1.

"Everyone guesses it's cancer and it is. But I have to fight as long as I can."

Sven's diagnosis has sparked an outpouring of support. Picture: Getty

Eriksson added that he has "maybe at best a year, at worst a little less, or at best maybe even longer".

He said: "You can't be absolutely sure. It is better not to think about it.

"But you can trick your brain. See the positive in things, don't wallow in adversity, because this is the biggest adversity of course, but make something good out of it."

His announcement sparked an outpouring of support from the football world.