Sven-Goran Eriksson shares poignant goodbye message as ex-England boss reveals how he wants to be remembered

Eriksson shared a goodbye message in the documentary. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

By Emma Soteriou

Sven-Goran Eriksson has shared a poignant goodbye message in a documentary reflecting on his life.

Eriksson, 76, revealed at the start of the year that he had pancreatic cancer and was nearing the end of his life.

He said "best case" scenario would see him only have a year left to live.

The ex-England boss shared a message to former players, coaches and supporters in a new Amazon Prime documentary, saying he wanted to be remembered as a "positive guy".

During the film, he also compared his life to a "fairytale", adding that Fryken lake, near his home in Sweden, could be his final resting place.

"I always thought it's a great place to sleep," he said. "The ashes could be thrown into the water here. It feels like home."

Former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson greets fans in Italy. Picture: Getty

In the goodbye message, he said: "I had a good life. I think we are all scared of the day when we die, but life is about death as well."

He added: "You have to learn to accept it for what it is. Hopefully at the end people will say, yeah, he was a good man, but everyone will not say that.

"I hope you will remember me as a positive guy trying to do everything he could do. Don't be sorry, smile.

"Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds, it's been fantastic.

"Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it."

The film goes on to pan back to Eriksson in his home as he concludes his message with "bye".

Sven Goran Eriksson smiles ahead of the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Sassuolo at the Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy, Sunday May 26, 2024. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP). Picture: Alamy

It comes after it was revealed that he also opened up about his affairs in the documentary.

Eriksson made headlines when his infidelity while managing the Three Lions was made public.

Defending his actions, he said "sex is one of the good things in life for all of us".

He explained: "Whoever it was said ‘life is too short’ is right. I had a good life, maybe too good. You have to pay for it.

"I think we all are scared of the day when it's finished, when you die. You have to learn to accept it for what it is."