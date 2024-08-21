Sven-Goran Eriksson shares poignant goodbye message as ex-England boss reveals how he wants to be remembered

21 August 2024, 09:00

Eriksson shared a goodbye message in the documentary.
Eriksson shared a goodbye message in the documentary. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

By Emma Soteriou

Sven-Goran Eriksson has shared a poignant goodbye message in a documentary reflecting on his life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eriksson, 76, revealed at the start of the year that he had pancreatic cancer and was nearing the end of his life.

He said "best case" scenario would see him only have a year left to live.

The ex-England boss shared a message to former players, coaches and supporters in a new Amazon Prime documentary, saying he wanted to be remembered as a "positive guy".

During the film, he also compared his life to a "fairytale", adding that Fryken lake, near his home in Sweden, could be his final resting place.

"I always thought it's a great place to sleep," he said. "The ashes could be thrown into the water here. It feels like home."

Read more: Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson opens up about affairs amid cancer battle

Read more: Sven-Göran Eriksson's ex Nancy Dell'Olio 'didn't know he had a year to live' and 'plans to reunite with him'

Former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson greets fans in Italy.
Former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson greets fans in Italy. Picture: Getty

In the goodbye message, he said: "I had a good life. I think we are all scared of the day when we die, but life is about death as well."

He added: "You have to learn to accept it for what it is. Hopefully at the end people will say, yeah, he was a good man, but everyone will not say that.

"I hope you will remember me as a positive guy trying to do everything he could do. Don't be sorry, smile.

"Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds, it's been fantastic. 

"Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it."

The film goes on to pan back to Eriksson in his home as he concludes his message with "bye".

Sven Goran Eriksson smiles ahead of the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Sassuolo at the Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy, Sunday May 26, 2024. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)
Sven Goran Eriksson smiles ahead of the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Sassuolo at the Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy, Sunday May 26, 2024. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP). Picture: Alamy

It comes after it was revealed that he also opened up about his affairs in the documentary.

Eriksson made headlines when his infidelity while managing the Three Lions was made public.

Defending his actions, he said "sex is one of the good things in life for all of us".

He explained: "Whoever it was said ‘life is too short’ is right. I had a good life, maybe too good. You have to pay for it.

"I think we all are scared of the day when it's finished, when you die. You have to learn to accept it for what it is."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

China's coal-fired Guohua power station, in northern Hebei province

China cuts coal power plant approvals after 2022-23 rise alarmed climate experts

Hero mum and baby survived superyacht sinking after falling asleep on deck, doctor claims

Hero mum and baby survived superyacht sinking after falling asleep on deck, doctor claims

Gendarmes wearing balaclavas exit the residence of internet influencer Andrew Tate during an early morning police raid

Romanian police raid home of Andrew Tate amid human trafficking probe

A Fenix team rescue worker places a helmet on Maryna Scherbyna as she and her children are evacuated as local people are moved from Selidove to safe areas in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Moscow comes under largest Ukrainian drone attack yet, say Russian authorities

A police officer stands outside the residence of internet influencer Andrew Tate during an early morning police search raid on the outskirts of Bucharest, Romania

Police raid Andrew Tate’s home in Romania as new allegations emerge

Radio presenter Lauren Laverne reveals cancer diagnosis in a heartfelt social media post

Radio presenter Lauren Laverne reveals cancer diagnosis as she urges 'get yourself checked'

The search continues for British technology tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah, who are among six tourists missing

Probe launched into ‘whether hatches of Bayesian superyacht were left open and caused it to sink in minutes’

Former President Barack Obama speaks

Obamas share warnings about Trump amid rousing Harris endorsements

Exclusive
Matt Wrack has slammed the 'disgusting' lack of action from the government since Grenfell

Fire union chief slams 'disgusting' lack of action ahead of final report into Grenfell Tower tragedy

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russia declares itself a 'safe haven' for foreigners wishing to 'escape their neoliberal home countries'

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on second wedding anniversary

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on second wedding anniversary

'Yes she can!': Obamas endorse Kamala Harris - as Michelle warns a Trump ‘sequel’ would be worse

'Yes she can!': Obamas endorse Kamala Harris - as Barack warns a Trump ‘sequel’ would be worse

Election 2024 DNC

Protesters clash with police outside Israeli Consulate in Chicago

APTOPIX Election 2024 Harris

Harris vows ‘new way forward’ as she criticises Trump’s abortion stance

Yvette Cooper has outlined Labour's plans to 'smash the gangs'

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announces new plans to 'boost border security' in bid to tackle small boat smuggling gangs

Asda logo is displayed outside one of its stores

Fuming customers demand refunds after being 'charged £400 for limes' in online Asda shop

Latest News

See more Latest News

US secretary of state Antony Blinken

‘Time is of the essence’ as Blinken’s Middle East trip fails to secure ceasefire

Blaze rips through Somerset House but public and priceless artworks marked safe

Somerset House confirms reopening date after blaze rips through iconic London arts venue

Superyacht Recaldo Thomas

'His smile lit up the room’: Tributes pour in as superyacht chef Recaldo Thomas confirmed dead
Newcastle University Logo on building exterior

Newcastle University calls on staff to stop using word 'pet' in inclusive language guide

A Palestinian flag is seen with the background of a section of the wall in the Philadelphi corridor between Egypt and Gaza

Gap remains wide between Hamas and Israel over Gaza ceasefire despite US efforts

Molly-Mae has made her long-awaited return to social media

Molly-Mae Hague returns to social media with two-word statement following shock split from Tommy Fury
Stephanie Marie is described as a "much-loved daughter, sister and mother"

Mum, 19, stabbed to death outside Crawley train station named and pictured as family pays tribute to 'much-loved daughter'
Starmer has urged a swift resolution in ceasefire talks

Keir Starmer urges Israel to 'move quickly' on ceasefire after six hostages confirmed dead, including British man
Police tape (file)

Man arrested in Pakistan for 'spreading false information' about Southport attack suspect

Smoke billowing from one of the bridges

Russia says Ukraine has destroyed or damaged all three bridges over Seim River

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King expresses 'sympathy and empathy' during visit to Southport to meet survivors of fatal knife attack
King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King Charles meets families and survivors in Southport after dance class attack that killed three young girls
London, England, UK. 29th May, 2024. King CHARLES III is seen leaving Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Credit Image: © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

King Charles to meet families in Southport following fatal attack

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit