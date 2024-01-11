Sven-Göran Eriksson will 'appreciate every day' and is happy just to wake up at morning after terminal cancer diagnosis

11 January 2024, 13:27

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Sven-Göran Eriksson has revealed how his terminal cancer diagnosis makes him "appreciate every day" and be happy just to wake up in the morning.

The ex-England boss has announced he believes he has just a year left to live.

He has said he believed he was completely healthy and was only diagnosed after having a "small" stroke, and after being taken to hospital he suffered five more small strokes.

But he has vowed to keep exercising and living his life as well as he can in the time he has left.

"I live a totally normal life," Eriksson told the BBC.

"I'm not in hospital, I go now and then for a visit but I live at home and I have friends here. Christmas and New Year, the whole family were here - a lot of people.

Read more: Former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson, 75, reveals he has cancer and has ‘a year to live’

"I'm going out to try and exercise as much as possible, which is less than it was one year ago, but I have a normal life.

"When you get a message like that, you appreciate every day and you are happy when you wake up in the morning and you feel OK, so that's what I'm doing.

"I thought I was fully healthy but suddenly I had a small stroke so I fell and my children took me to the hospital.

"After one day of examination they told me I had five small strokes, but said 'no problem, you will recover 100% from that', but worse is they said I have cancer which they can't operate on.

"They said they will give me treatment and medicine to try and live as long as possible. I have that diagnosis and they can't operate, unfortunately."

The 75-year-old earlier revealed his diagnosis to a Swedish radio station, telling them he had "at best" another year to live.

"Everyone understands that I have an illness that is not good," he told P1.

"Everyone guesses it's cancer and it is. But I have to fight as long as I can."

Eriksson added that he has "maybe at best a year, at worst a little less, or at best maybe even longer".

"You can't be absolutely sure. It is better not to think about it.

"But you can trick your brain. See the positive in things, don't wallow in adversity, because this is the biggest adversity of course, but make something good out of it."

Read More: Minister vows to act over ex-footballer Joey Barton’s social media rants about soccer pundits

Read More: Sadio Mane, 31, breaks silence after marrying '19-year-old' Aisha Tamba in Senegal

After spells with Lazio and Roma, Eriksson was appointed England manager in 2001. He managed the national team for five years, leaving after the 2006 World Cup.

He oversaw what was viewed as a "golden generation" for the national team, as big-name players like David Beckham, Rio Ferdinand, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney emerged.

Among his crowning achievements was the 5-1 defeat of Germany in Munich in 2001, something long commemorated by England fans.

But he was unable to coach his talented team past the quarter finals of tournaments in successive international tournaments.

He went on to manage again at clubs in England, with spells at Manchester City and Leicester City.

Last year, Eriksson stepped down from his role as sporting director at Karlstad Fotball due to health concerns.

"I have chosen to limit my public assignments for the time being, due to health problems which are under investigation," he said at the time.

Prince Harry has been selected for the award.

Prince Harry to be honoured as ‘living legend of aviation’ as he’s inducted into Hall of Fame alongside Buzz Aldrin

