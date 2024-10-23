Breaking News

Carbon monoxide poisoning killed three people at Dorset care home, police believe - as seven more in hospital

Three people have died and seven taken to hospital after a suspected carbon monoxide leak in a Swanage care home. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Police investigating the deaths of three people at a care home in Swanage are pursuing potential carbon monoxide poisoning as their "primary line of inquiry".

Seven others are in hospital after emergency services were called to Gainsborough Care Home on Ulwell Road shortly after 5:20am on Wednesday.

Around 40 residents and care home staff are staying in a nearby church.

Chief Superintendent Heather Dixey from Dorset Police confirmed the force is looking into carbon monoxide poisoning as their "primary line of inquiry".

Three people have died and seven people have been taken to hospital. Picture: Getty

Swanage care home - emergency response with residents moved to the All Saints Church.

Dorset Police Chief Superintendent Heather Dixey told the press there was "nothing to indicate" danger to the wider community.

"The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained, and we are continuing to liaise with our partner agencies to establish the full circumstances of what has happened," she said.

"A significant multi-agency presence will remain in the area, including a police cordon as we work with our partners to carry out an investigation.

"Following earlier inquiries, I can confirm that potential carbon monoxide poisoning is our primary line of inquiry, but I would stress that there is nothing to indicate that there is currently any risk to the wider public.

"Swanage is a very close-knit community and I know these very sad deaths will have significant impact on everyone here."

Emergency service response as all care home residents moved to the All Saints Church.

A spokesperson for Gainsborough Care Home said in a statement: "An incident involving the care home took place this morning, and we have been closely working with the lead agencies to manage the welfare of all concerned.

"The wellbeing of residents is always our overriding priority, and part of the local business continuity plan was to transfer residents in a managed way to a local village hall and church, where they remain safe and well.

"We appreciate that this is a stressful and worrying time for those involved, and have allocated extra staffing resources to provide support locally.

"We are contacting and updating residents’ families. "We will continue to work with the lead local authority services to return residents into their home at the earliest opportunity, and will provide further updates in due course.

Emergency Services Attend Serious Incident At A Swanage Care Home. Picture: Getty

Staff at the care home were seen hugging each other and crying according to locals outside the address.

The Gainsborough care home, run by Agincare, is a retirement facility comprised of 48 bedrooms split over two floors, according to Agincare's website.

Emergency service vehicles could be seen parked at the nearby All Saints church, with incident response vehicles lining the streets.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “We were called at 7.47am this morning (23 October) to assist the ambulance service in Ulwell Road, Swanage.

"We currently have four fire crews on scene from Swanage, Wareham, Westbourne, Poole, a support vehicle from Dorchester along with two crews from Winchester (Hampshire and IOW FRS).

"Firefighters are working with Dorset Police, South West Ambulance Service and other partners to resolve this incident.”

