Swansea: 'Large scale disorder' after 'vigil descends into violence'

20 May 2021, 23:03

Swansea Police said large scale disorder broke out
Swansea Police said large scale disorder broke out. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

"Large scale disorder" has broken out after what is thought to have been a vigil descended into violence, police have said.

Officers have been deployed to the Mayhill area of Swansea and residents have been told to stay inside.

Superintendent Tim Morgan, of South Wales Police, urged everyone at the scene to disperse.

He said: "What is believed to have started as a vigil to a recently deceased local resident has escalated into violence, criminal damage and a wanton disregard for public safety.

"We have a number of officers at the scene working to de-escalate the situation as quickly as possible and allow other emergency service colleagues to attend to calls in the area.

"The incident is still on-going and we urge anyone involved to leave the scene immediately.

"Those involved can expect to face robust action. Post incident investigations will also aim to identify all those concerned.

"In the meantime we urge local residents to stay indoors while the matter is brought to a safe conclusion."

Anyone with information, photographs or footage is asked to contact police on 101, by emailing PublicServiceCentre@south-wales.police.uk or on South Wales Police’s website or social media direct messages.

