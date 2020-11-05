Breaking News

Sweden and Germany added to UK travel quarantine list

Travellers will be required to quarantine. Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

Sweden and Germany have been removed from the UK safe travel list. People returning from those countries after 4am on Saturday will have to self-isolate for 14 days on their arrival.

The decision comes following concerns over rising numbers of coronavirus cases in these destinations.

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps shared the latest changes on Twitter.

We are removing SWEDEN and GERMANY from the Travel Corridor list. From 4am Saturday 7th November, if you arrive into the UK from these destinations you will need to self-isolate. All arriving passengers should complete a passenger locator form on arrival. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) November 5, 2020

The Department for Transport said: "Germany and Sweden have been removed from the list of UK travel corridors, having been assessed by the Joint Biosecurity Centre as posing a heightened infection risk.



"Passengers arriving into the UK from Germany and Sweden from 4am on Saturday November 7 2020 will need to self-isolate for two weeks before then following domestic rules.



"The Government's travel corridor policy remains a critical part of the Government's Covid-19 response as it mitigates the risk of importing infections from abroad; this has not changed following the introduction of new restrictions in England."