Breaking News

Sweden and Germany added to UK travel quarantine list

5 November 2020, 17:12

Travellers will be required to quarantine
Travellers will be required to quarantine. Picture: LBC
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Sweden and Germany have been removed from the UK safe travel list. People returning from those countries after 4am on Saturday will have to self-isolate for 14 days on their arrival.

The decision comes following concerns over rising numbers of coronavirus cases in these destinations.

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps shared the latest changes on Twitter.

The Department for Transport said: "Germany and Sweden have been removed from the list of UK travel corridors, having been assessed by the Joint Biosecurity Centre as posing a heightened infection risk.

"Passengers arriving into the UK from Germany and Sweden from 4am on Saturday November 7 2020 will need to self-isolate for two weeks before then following domestic rules.

"The Government's travel corridor policy remains a critical part of the Government's Covid-19 response as it mitigates the risk of importing infections from abroad; this has not changed following the introduction of new restrictions in England."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Security officers standing guard at the Alexei Navalny’s Foundation For Fighting Corruption office (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Alexei Navalny’s Moscow offices raided while he recovers abroad from poisoning
Joe Biden (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Joe Biden’s team hails ‘positive story’ but urges supporters to ‘stay patient’
A laboratory medical staff worker speaks with a visitor at a Covid-19 test centre set up outside a pharmacy in Paris, France (Francois Mori/AP)

Paris hospitals near capacity after upsurge in coronavirus cases
Fencing has been put up around many blocks and communal areas at Manchester Uni

Manchester Uni students 'fenced in' as lockdown security barriers put up around halls
A mural of George Floyd in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Police in George Floyd case to face trial together in Minneapolis
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has called for fresh elections in Belarus

Dominic Raab calls for new 'free and fair' election in Belarus

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel and lockdown: What the government is saying about going away

Can I still go on holiday during second lockdown? New travel rules and restrictions explained
Boris Johnson confirmed a second England lockdown would start on November 5

When does England go into a second lockdown? And what is the end date?
Childcare rules and restrictions in Covid tier system explained

Tier 1, 2 and 3 childcare rules and bubbles explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nadine's tale left Eddie with his head in his hands at times

'I won't be able to cope' distraught business owner tells LBC she needs financial support
'You can't fully social distance in a class of 30,' school governor warns

'You cannot fully social distance in a class of 30,' school governor warns
Teaching assistant "scared" to work as she is "ignored" over Covid concerns

Teaching assistant "scared" to work as she is "ignored" over Covid concerns
James O'Brien explains 'hypocrisy' of anti-lockdown Tory MPs

James O'Brien explains 'hypocrisy' of anti-lockdown Tory MPs

Nick Ferrari horrified as nurse speaks to LBC after being arrested for taking mum from care home

Nick Ferrari horrified as nurse speaks to LBC after being arrested for taking mum from care home
Caller tells Nick Ferrari people are 'ignoring' lockdown

Caller tells Nick Ferrari people are 'ignoring' lockdown

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London