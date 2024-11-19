Sweden issues pamphlet telling citizens how to prepare for potential war as WWIII fears grow

Sweden's Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin presents new version of preparedness booklet "If the crisis or war comes". Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Sweden has issued a pamphlet telling citizens to stockpile food and water during a nuclear attack as World War Three fears grow.

Five million pamphlets will be sent out to citizens, with instructions on how to stockpile and find shelter in the event of a war.

It comes as Russia has warned that there will be a 'nuclear response' if Ukraine uses American long-range missiles.

There are growing concerns that the move could lead to a conflict between Russia and Nato as a whole.

Swedes have now been told to prepare both mentally and logistically for the possibility.

The booklet - titled 'If Crisis or War Comes' - is being sent out by the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB).

It also has information on how to prepare for other emergencies such as natural disasters, cyber attacks and terrorism.

The introduction reads: "An insecure world requires preparedness. The military threat to Sweden has increased and we must prepare for the worst - an armed attack."

A man holds the new version of the preparedness booklet "If the crisis or war comes". Picture: Getty

A statement on the MSB website read: "The state of the world has worsened drastically in recent years. War is being waged in our vicinity.

"Extreme weather events are becoming increasingly common. Terror threats, cyberattacks, and disinformation campaigns are being used to undermine and influence us.

"To resist these threats, we must stand united and take responsibility for our country.

"If we are attacked, everyone must help defend Sweden’s independence and our democracy. We build resilience every day – together."

One excerpt from the guide informs people of the risk of nuclear weapons.

"The global security situation increases the risks that nuclear weapons could be used," it says.

"In the event of an attack with nuclear, biological or chemical weapons, take cover in the same way as in an air attack.

"Shelter provides the best protection. After a couple of days, the radiation has decreased significantly."

Five million pamphlets will be sent to residents urging them to prepare for the possibility of war. Picture: Getty

It comes as Vladimir Putin signed a new doctrine lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons on Tuesday.

The doctrine said any aggression against Russia by a state which was a member of a coalition would be considered by Moscow to be aggression against it by the whole coalition.

The move followed the decision from US president Joe Biden to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles in Russia.

A spokesperson for the Russian government said: "Kyiv's use of long-range missiles to attack our territory would represent the direct involvement of the United States and its satellites in hostilities against Russia, as well as a radical change in the essence and nature of the conflict.

"Russia's response in such a case will be appropriate and tangible."