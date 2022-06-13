Horror moment swimmer is blown up in front of his family on mine-infested beach in Odesa

The family had gone for a swim when the explosion occurred. Picture: Odesa Police

By Emma Soteriou

This is the horror moment a swimmer was blown up in front of his family on mine-infested beach in Odesa.

Footage shared by Odesa police showed a group of people running toward the beach when there was a sudden explosion in the water.

The man's body was later seen washed up on the shoreline, with graphic images showing him surrounded by police.

The area had previously been shut off to swimmers due to concerns over mines in the sea.

However, the "full circumstances of the incident" are still being established, police said.

The Odesa Region Police said in a statement: "Police urge residents and guests of Odesa region to strictly follow the rules of martial law: do not go to the coastal protection zone of the Black Sea, do not swim in the mined sea.

"Today, the neglect of safety rules by a family from Donetsk region has led to tragic consequences. While swimming in the sea in one of the villages of Odesa district, an explosion of an unknown object killed a 50-year-old man in front of his wife, son and friend.

"The latter miraculously did not suffer, because he went swimming with the victim.

"There is an investigative task force of the territorial unit of police and explosives.

"The full circumstances of the incident are being established, the issue of entering information under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine marked 'accident' into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being resolved.

"Once again, a strict ban on visiting the coast and swimming in the sea are security measures that are life-threatening if neglected."