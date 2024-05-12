Switzerland wins Eurovision Song Contest after days of chaos over Israel's participation amid Gaza war

MALMÖ, SWEDEN 20240512Loreen hands over the trophy to Nemo, Switzerland who won the final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the Malmö Arena, in Malmö, Sweden, Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo: Jessica Gow / TT / Code 10070
Switzerland's Nemo has won the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, with the song The Code. Picture: Alamy

Switzerland's Nemo has won the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, with the song The Code.

The non-binary singer, 24, in a pink skirt and fluffy jumper, balanced on a tipping metal disc as they sang their opera-dance blend on Saturday evening.

The Swiss act garnered 591 points, beating second-place Croatia which got 547 points.

The competition has been mired in controversy surrounding the participation of Israel's Eden Golan, and a large group of demonstrators were outside Malmo Arena as the acts performed.

Several protesters have also been detained and taken away by police, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Eurovision Song Contest audiences gave 323 points to Israel's Eden Golan, which has placed her for the moment at the top of the leaderboard.

Nemo of Switzerland, who performed the song The Code, celebrates after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Nemo of Switzerland, who performed the song The Code, celebrates after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner). Picture: Alamy

The UK gave the highest number of public vote points to Israel in defiance of the backlash.

Earlier in the day, the Netherlands' entry Joost Klein was disqualified by Eurovision organisers following an incident between the singer and a camerawoman.

Entering with the song Europapa, a tribute to his late parents, the 26-year-old had qualified for the grand final on Thursday evening at the Malmo Arena venue in Sweden.

But the EBU confirmed on Saturday morning that he had been axed after being investigated over an "incident" following his performance.

Klein was suspended from rehearsals earlier on Friday and did not take part in Friday evening's performance for the jury.

A statement from the EBU read: "The Dutch artist Joost Klein will not be competing in the Grand Final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Eden Golan of Israel performs the song Hurricane during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Eurovision Song Contest audiences gave 323 points to Israel's Eden Golan, which has placed her for the moment at the top of the leaderboard. Picture: Alamy

"Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night’s Semi Final.

"While the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the Contest.

On Saturday, during the dress rehearsals at the Malmo Arena in Sweden, French contestant Slimane stopped singing Mon Amour to call for peace amid the war between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip.

There have been multiple calls to boycott the competition over Israel's participation with singer Eden Golan, who is due to perform her song Hurricane on Saturday evening.

There have been large protests in the centre of the city in response.

The UK received zero points from the audience vote at the Eurovision Song Contest.

