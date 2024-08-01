Sycamore Gap tree shows signs of new growth 10 months after iconic landmark was felled

1 August 2024, 08:57 | Updated: 1 August 2024, 09:39

Signs of new life have been found growing from the stump of the felled Sycamore Gap tree, the National Trust has said.
Signs of new life have been found growing from the stump of the felled Sycamore Gap tree, the National Trust has said.

By Lauren Lewis

Signs of new life have been found growing from the stump of the felled Sycamore Gap tree, the National Trust has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eight new shoots have emerged from the base of the stump, giving hope that the historic tree lives on, ten months after it was illegally cut down.

It stood in a dip in Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland and when it was attacked with a chainsaw last September there was a national outcry.

The new growth is made up of tiny new shoots which have between one and six small leaves measuring between 2-4cm each in height.

The National Trust and Northumberland National Park Authority hoped the shoots could develop significant growth to form as "new" trees around the original stump.

Eight new shoots (pictured) have emerged from the base of the stump, giving hope that the historic tree lives on, ten months after it was illegally cut down.
Eight new shoots (pictured) have emerged from the base of the stump, giving hope that the historic tree lives on, ten months after it was illegally cut down. Picture: Alamy

National park ranger Gary Pickles found the shoots when he was making routine checks in the area.

He said: "It was serendipitous that I decided to walk up to Sycamore Gap to recce a guided walk planned for September, almost a year to the anniversary.

"I've done this walk several times over the last year, but this time it was different, there was something new - the trunk was showing signs of regeneration.

"I was first at the scene when the tree was discovered felled, and I remember saying hurriedly that it was gone. Now, I hope I can say that it's back.

"My job as ranger for Hadrian's Wall Path is all about conserving the past. So, in my head I had consigned the tree to history and so I am amazed and delighted that it may have a future after all and is making a go of it."

The Sycamore Gap tree was attacked with a chainsaw last September (Pictured: Work begins to remove the felled Sycamore Gap tree, on Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland)
The Sycamore Gap tree was attacked with a chainsaw last September (Pictured: Work begins to remove the felled Sycamore Gap tree, on Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland). Picture: Alamy

Andrew Poad, general manager for the National Trust at Hadrian's Wall, said: "The tree was a mature, vigorous tree in its prime when it was felled so there was always the potential for the stump to regenerate and it's fantastic to see the regrowth.

"Our aim is to leave all eight shoots to grow for a few years - to see how they develop.

"In time we'll be able to decide how to manage the tree - as a coppiced stool or considering whether to reduce to a single tree at some point in the future.

"We'll also do what we can to protect the root zone, and to avoid any compaction."

The public has been urged not to touch the shoots.

Mr Poad said: "The next few weeks and months are vitally important for the success of these shoots forming into the reinvigorated tree.

"We respectfully ask that any visitors to the site keep away from the stump and to not touch the shoots.

"We appreciate what a special location this is to many people, but we are asking people not to leave ashes in the area - either on the stump or the surrounding ground - as they could significantly hinder the growing process by limiting the absorption of essential nutrients from the soil."

Meanwhile, seedlings gathered in the aftermath of the tree's felling continue to flourish at the National Trust's Plant Conservation Centre, with saplings possibly being planted in the next two years.

Two men will next appear in court on August 27 charged with causing criminal damage to the tree and to Hadrian's Wall.

General view of Woodhill Prison in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Female prison guard, 22, who had 'explicit' fling with 'manipulative and dangerous' inmate in cleaning cupboard spared jail

