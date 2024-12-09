'Iron press' used 'to crush prisoners in Assad's 'human slaughterhouse' is uncovered amid race to free Syria inmates

Sednaya Prison. Picture: Social media/Amnesty International

By Kit Heren

Syrian rebels are racing to free thousands of prisoners from an underground jail labelled a "human slaughterhouse" after the fall of the Assad regime - with images of a horrific torture instrument surfacing.

Many inhabitants of the Sednaya Prison near Damascus, the Syrian capital, are said to have been freed already, but more remain trapped in cells underground.

The prison was operated by Assad's regime, which has been accused of mass human rights abuses, including torture and political executions.

One instrument said to have been used for torture was a large hydraulic press, which was reportedly used to crush prisoners. This has not been independently verified yet.

Syrians are celebrating the demise of the Assad government, after 13 years of civil war sparked by the president's violent crackdown on pro-democracy protesters following the Arab Spring.

Iron execution press in #SednayaPrison .



After he is hanged, they put him in the press and press him to become like paper.



His body and bones are crushed.



There are blood channels under the press.



Then his remains are put in a bag and disposed of outside the prison.#Syria… pic.twitter.com/xOcv9u9ujq — Qusay Noor (@QUSAY_NOOR_) December 8, 2024

A coalition of rebels seized control of Damascus in a lightning offensive overnight on Sunday, 11 days after launching a major operation.

The underground cells are said to be accessible only via electronic keypads and a network of tunnels.

One local activist said: "Three floors underground, there is a prison known as the red prison, it has not yet been opened.

Sednaya Prison. Picture: Amnesty International

"They are not being able to open it because it requires a certain mechanism, and the soldiers and officers who used to be here have left."

Many prisoners have been there a long time, and some female inmates are even said to have given birth behind bars.

The revolutionaries are still struggling to navigate the sprawling prison complex, which is built like a labyrinth. #SednayaPrison #Syria pic.twitter.com/EKjfCaBDK2 — Qusay Noor (@QUSAY_NOOR_) December 9, 2024

The 'White Helmet' Syrian civil defence group said it had deployed specialist teams to free the inmates, alongside someone who is familiar with the layout.

There are fears that the prisoners could run out of air if they are not let out in time.

Footage circulating online shows people being broken out of some of the cells, including some people who appear almost reluctant to be let out.

One rebel says: "Don't be afraid - Bashar Assad has fallen! Why are you afraid?"

Another video shows a toddler walking out of their cell.

- The leader of Syria's Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group that headed a lightning rebel offensive snatching Damascus from government control, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, addresses a crowd at the capital's landmark Umayyad Mosque on December 8. Picture: Getty

The rebels' efforts were led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an Islamist group which is banned in the UK because of its past association with al Qaeda, the terrorist organisation once led by Osama bin Laden.

Sir Keir Starmer welcomed the end of Mr Assad's rule, but said it was "early days" yet in deciding how Britain would choose to engage with those who have overthrown him.

Mr Assad has been granted asylum by Russia, according to the Tass state news agency, where he met his British-born wife Asma and their children - who had already fled Syria.

HTS's leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani cut ties with al Qaeda years ago, and is said to embrace tolerance of different religious groups and communities.

Sir Keir urged all sides in the conflict to protect civilians and ensure aid could reach the vulnerable, and also insisted on the need for a "political solution" to safeguard Syria's future.

"The Syrian people have suffered under Assad's barbaric regime for too long and we welcome his departure," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister, who has travelled to the Persian Gulf on a trade mission, added: "Our focus is now on ensuring a political solution prevails, and peace and stability is restored.

Asked whether he would be wiling to deal with HTS, Sir Keir told broadcasters in Abu Dhabi: "It's very early days at the moment.

"We do need a political solution, and that's what we are talking to regional allies about. It is a good thing that Assad has gone, a very good thing for the Syrian people."

The Home Office recognised that HTS's relationship with al Qaeda had changed, as there had been a "splintering between the two organisations".

A spokesperson for the department said the Government did not routinely comment on whether a group was "being considered for proscription or deproscription".

Former spy chief Sir John Sawers said it would be "rather ridiculous" if the UK was unable to engage with HTS because of the ban.

The ex-head of MI6 also said: "I think the Home Secretary will be asking MI5 and the joint terrorism assessment centre for a review of the situation about Tahrir al-Sham and whether it should remain on the proscribed entity list."

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner had earlier told broadcasters the Foreign Office "had a plan to ensure that people were evacuated ahead of what's happened", but did not reveal how many UK nationals had been helped.

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said the Tories wanted to "put the Syrian people first" and called on the Government to review the "security and defence implications as well as the terrorist risks" posed by the rebel groups.