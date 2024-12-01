Exclusive

Syrian Islamist rebel attacks could trigger 'flood' of refugees, former British ambassador warns

Former UK ambassador to Syria Peter Ford joins Matthew Wright

By Alice Padgett

Renewed fighting in Syria could triggers "floods" of refugees, Britain's former ambassador to Syria has warned.

Peter Ford warned LBC's Matthew Wright that the surprise attack by Islamist forces opposed to Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad have claimed swathes of land - including the centre of Aleppo, the country's largest city, could spark another mass movement of people.

The attack was led by rebels from the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al Sham, described by Ford as the "Syrian Taliban".

Civilians may flee to government controlled areas, or abroad, Mr Ford said.

He also claimed that "crippling sanctions" imposed by Western countries have "decimated" the army's resources - such as fuel and food.

He said: "It will be difficult for the Syrian army to remobilise."

Syrian opposition supporters stand atop a captured Syrian army tank in the town of Maarat al-Numan, southwest from Aleppo. Picture: Alamy

Mr Ford said it doesn't feel like World War Three, but "these conflicts are all interconnected".

Syrian government forces have been backed by Russia, Iran and its allied groups.

Mr Ford also claimed that this rebel attack is part of the reaction to Israel's recent conflict with neighbouring Lebanon.

He said he thought "things will start to look a lot different" after Donald Trump comes to power in January. Mr Trump has vowed to end wars around the world.

Syrian opposition fighters burn government Syrian flags for the cameras next to Aleppo's old city. Picture: Alamy

Hundreds of people are said to have died in the latest wave of violence. Assad has vowed to counter-attack against the rebels.

The fighters are moving south after taking control of Aleppo, towards the capital, Damascus.

Assad said he would defend Syria's "stability and territorial integrity" and "defeat the terrorists and their supporters", after the insurgents largely overran Aleppo on Saturday, following a lightning attack that appeared to take the Syrian army by storm.