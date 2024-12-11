Syrian rebels burn coffin of Assad's father in brutal dictator's home town

11 December 2024, 17:07

Rebel fighters stand next to the burning gravesite of Syria's late president Hafez al-Assad
Rebel fighters stand next to the burning gravesite of Syria's late president Hafez al-Assad. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Syrian rebels have set the tomb of Bashar al-Assad's father ablaze as they continue to dismantle his brutal dictatorship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rebels, who overthrew the brutal regime just days ago, were pictured around the burning coffin after storming the Assad family's hometown of Qardaha.

In footage shared online, cheers and celebrations could be heard as the coffin burnt, with one person seen raising his middle finger to it.

It comes after rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham swept to power in Syria, toppling the Assad government.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) came from the north, taking several cities including Aleppo and Homs before winning control of the capital Damascus over the weekend.

Rebel fighters pose for a picture outside the mausoleum of Syria's late president Hafez al-Assad
Rebel fighters pose for a picture outside the mausoleum of Syria's late president Hafez al-Assad. Picture: Getty

Longtime dictator Bashar Al-Assad fled to Russia, who, along with Iran, had backed him in the years-long Syrian civil war.

His father, Hafez al-Assad, first seized power with a coup in 1971 and cemented his family’s dominance over a brutal 50-year dictatorship.

He died in 2000 and his body was returned to Qardaha and placed within a mausoleum.

Longtime dictator Bashar Al-Assad fled to Russia, who, along with Iran, had backed him in the years-long Syrian civil war.

His father, Hafez al-Assad, first seized power with a coup in 1971 and cemented his family’s dominance over a brutal 50-year dictatorship.

He died in 2000 and his body was returned to Qardaha and placed within a mausoleum.

The coffin was left burning outside the mausoleum
The coffin was left burning outside the mausoleum. Picture: Getty

Assad is reviled in much of the West and has been accused of numerous human rights abuses and running a police state.

But HTS, who have been fighting alongside several other groups, are a proscribed Islamist group in the UK, and have also been accused of their own abuses.

HTS was set up in 2011 near the start of the Syrian civil war by Al-Qaeda under a different name - Jabhat al-Nusra. Al-Qaeda is the group founded by Osama bin Laden, and was most notoriously behind the 9/11 attacks.

An Islamic State leader was also involved in the creation of the group.

HTS has had control of the northern Syrian province of Idlib since 2017 under the so-called Syrian Salvation Government.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Palestinian children are evacuated from a site hit by an Israeli strike on Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip

Deadly Israeli strike hits house sheltering displaced people in Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Blinken faces critics who say Afghanistan withdrawal ‘lit the world on fire’

Infamous Syrian 'Tiger Forces' member who fed prisoners to Assad’s pet lion ‘publicly executed by rebels’

Infamous Syrian 'Tiger Forces' member who fed Assad's prisoners to pet lion ‘publicly executed by rebels’

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko

Belarus court jails journalist for four years for criticising president

The original Nvidia Corporation headquarters in Silicon Valley, California

US Supreme Court allows investors’ class action to proceed against Nvidia

A private medical clinic is seen damaged by a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian women pulled alive from rubble hours after Russian missile strike

Hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongly accused of stealing from the Post Office

‘A slap in the face’: No prosecution over Post Office Horizon scandal until at least 2027

Firefighters, Dos Hermanas, Seville-province, Region of Andalusia, Spain, Europe

Firefighter accused of ‘queue jumping’ following sex change announcement after failing to 'make the grade' as man

Sara Sharif's mother Olga has paid tribute

Sara Sharif's mother pays tribute to 'angelic' daughter, after father and stepmother found guilty of murder

Donald Tusk

Poland to protect major TV stations against hostile purchase attempts by Russia

Fans celebrate as Saudi Arabia is announced as the host nation for the FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia to host 2034 World Cup despite human rights concerns

Regency Café In London UK

London's iconic Regency Cafe that serves the 'best fry up in the UK' is up for sale for £170,000

TV screen in a bar showing Emmanuel Macron

Macron seeks political deal to name a new prime minister and restore stability

Beinash Batool gave no comment when she was asked if she loved her stepdaughter Sara

'Do you love Sara? No comment': Sara Sharif's stepmother's chilling words as she is found guilty of murder

Journalists view fragments of what authorities in Kyiv described as a Russian hypersonic missile that struck a factory in Dnipro

Russia may be ready to use new lethal missile against Ukraine again – US

Avanti West Coast Pendolino 390 passenger train at Carlisle Station

Christmas rail misery as Avanti West Coast announces wave of strike action

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sara Sharif was murdered by her father and stepmother.

Sara Sharif plays guitar and sings in heartbreaking unseen home video as father and step mum convicted of her murder
Carmen Bryan, who had a nine-year affair with Jay Z, speaks out against the rapper's allegations.

Woman who had 'nine-year affair with Jay-Z' breaks silence over rape allegations against the star
Questions are being asked if the Sara Sharif tragedy could have been prevented

How authorities failed Sara Sharif for years as father and stepmother guilty of her murder

Olaf Scholz appears after making the formal announcement

Scholz sets Germany on course for election as he requests confidence vote

Farmers declare 'war' on inheritance tax changes as hundreds of tractors roll through London

Farmers declare 'war' on inheritance tax changes as hundreds of tractors roll through London
Rally Held In Support Of Transgender Community

Puberty blockers for children with gender dysphoria to be banned indefinitely in the UK

Carol Royal and her son.

Heartbreak for Coronation Street star as 'perfectly fit' husband dies in tragic swimming pool accident
Urfan Sharif, 43 and Beinash Batool, 30, have been found guilty of the murder of 10-year-old schoolgirl Sara Sharif

Father and stepmother guilty of murdering Sara Sharif, 10, who was burned and beaten in two years of horrific abuse
TikTok logo on a smartphone

TikTok challenges Canadian government order to dissolve in the country

An artist's impression of the King Khalid University Stadium in Abha - one of 15 stadiums Saudi Arabia plans to use for the 2034 World Cup

FA to support Saudi bid for 2034 World Cup

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News