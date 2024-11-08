Taekwondo coach jailed for nine years after sexually abusing two young children

A Taekwondo coach has been jailed for nine years for abusing two young girls. Picture: Met Police, Alamy

By Henry Moore

A children’s Taekwondo coach has been jailed for nine years for the “horrific” sexual abuse of two young girls.

Diego Solarte, 44, was sentenced to nine years behind bars after he targeted and sexually abused two young girls between 2018 and 2021.

A court heard how Soarte used his position of trust to groom and manipulate the children before abusing them.

Detective Constable Mel Jordan, from the Met’s Child Abuse Team, who led the investigation, said: “I want to acknowledge the bravery of the victim-survivors, whose courage has been unwavering throughout this process, especially considering their young age.

“Coming forward is not only a tribute to their strength, but serves as a sign to any other victims, that they will be listened to and supported.

“Solarte used his position and trust of the victims’ families to take advantage of young girls in both in public classes and private settings, where they should have been at their safest.

Diego Solarte, 44, will spend five years behind bars. Picture: Met Police

“We understand that this case will have shaken the local and Taekwondo community. Safeguarding children is our top priority. If you or someone you know has been groomed or sexually abused, please come forward. You are not alone, and there are officers ready to support you.”

The first of Solarte’s victims came forward while he was employed by her family in 2021.

He was arrested but told police the children had made it up because they didn’t want to learn Taekwondo anymore.

A second victim then came forward after telling her school counsellor that the coach had touched her inappropriately.

Solarte was arrested for a second time on 30 May 2022 and continued to deny the allegations.

The families of the victims praised the “compassion and dedication” of the Met Police, who worked “tirelessly” to bring the paedophile coach to justice.

A family statement read: “We are eternally grateful to the officers who worked tirelessly to bring justice for our children. We would encourage anyone who is in a similar situation of being a victim, supporting a victim or being a witness of abuse to come forward to the police.

“In a truly dark moment of our children’s lives, Detective Constable Jordan’s compassion, dedication, and relentless pursuit of the truth gave us a way forwards. The abuse our children have experienced has left a wound that will never fully heal, but knowing that justice has been served, and there are incredible officers protecting the safety of others, brings us comfort.

“Detective Constable Jordan did not only seek justice—but created a platform for our children to have a voice and speak out against abuse. We thank wholeheartedly each and every member of the team and the lead investigator, Detective Constable Mel Jordan, for their work and professionalism throughout this ordeal.”