Taiwan train crash kills at least 36

2 April 2021, 07:42

At least 36 people have died and dozens have been injured in a train crash in Taiwan
At least 36 people have died and dozens have been injured in a train crash in Taiwan. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

At least 36 people have been killed in a train crash in Taiwan, authorities have said.

Local media reported a truck fell from a cliff in eastern Taiwan and landed on a train line, where a passenger train emerging from a tunnel smashed into it.

The country's Transport Ministry said 36 people had "no signs of life" and a further 72 are injured after the disaster in the east of Taiwan on Friday.

Media reports say 350 passengers were on board the train when the crash occurred near the Toroko Gorge scenic area around 9am Friday - a public holiday.

It is thought the train smashed into a truck which was "not parked properly", according to local media.

Around 100 people have been evacuated from the first four carriages, while carriages five to eight have "deformed" and are hard to gain access to, officials said.

Firefighters are working to free any of the trapped passengers
Firefighters are working to free any of the trapped passengers. Picture: PA
Around 72 people are thought to have been injured
Around 72 people are thought to have been injured. Picture: PA

With much of the train still trapped in the tunnel, escaping passengers were forced to scale doors, windows and roofs to reach safety.

Television footage and photos posted by witnesses on the website of the official Central News Agency showed people climbing through the open door of a railcar just outside the entrance to the tunnel.

Taiwan's last major rail crash was in October 2018, when an express train derailed while rounding a tight corner on the north-east coast, killing at least 18 people and injuring nearly 200.

In 1991, a collision in western Taiwan killed 30 people and injured 112 in the country's deadliest train accident.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya, and Bangladesh added to UK hotel quarantine list
Rescue workers are seen near the site of a partial train derailment in Toroko Gorge in Taiwan’s east

At least 36 dead in Taiwan train crash

Residents wearing masks line up for a Covid-19 vaccination at the Jingcheng Hospital in Ruili

China aims to vaccinate entire city in five days after Covid outbreak
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen

EU nations struggle to show full vaccination solidarity

A Chinese border city hit by a fresh outbreak of Covid-19 has started a five-day drive to vaccinate its entire population of 300,000 people

Chinese city vows to vaccinate entire population in 5 days after Covid outbreak
Police patrol along Hledan road at Kamaryouk township in Yangon, Myanmar

Myanmar cuts wireless internet service amid coup protests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The LBC presenter gave her reaction to the report

Denise Headley reacts to Government racial inequality report

Vulnerable caller cannot get Covid jab despite writing to PM, ministers, council and NHS

Vulnerable caller cannot get Covid jab despite writing to PM, ministers, council and NHS
Sathnam Sanghera: UK race report 'contrived to reflect PM's views'

Sathnam Sanghera tells David Lammy: UK race report 'contrived to reflect PM's views'
Pimlico Academy parent calls out 'not very helpful' school policy amid 'racist' uniform row

Pimlico Academy parent explains protests over 'racist' school uniform
The race report is a political hit job on Black Lives Matter, argues caller

Caller brands landmark race report 'political hit job on Black Lives Matter'
The National Black Police Association which represents all black/ethnic minority police associations in the UK

'Police officers get information about black communities from negative media stereotypes'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London