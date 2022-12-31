Body found in lake by police searching for mother who went missing from home in London

The body was found in a lake in Kent. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police searching for a missing mother from London have found a body in a lake.

Taiwo Balogun, 53, from Crayford, went missing on Thursday December 1.

The Met police today said they had recovered a body from a leak near Bluewater shopping centre in Kent.

The Met police tweeted: “A woman's body was recovered from a lake near Bluewater Shopping Centre on Friday, December 30. While formal identification awaits, Taiwo Balogun's family has been informed.”

“Her death is being treated as unexpected but not suspicious. Our thoughts are with Taiwo's family.”

Footage from a CCTV camera showed Ms Balogun inside a shop in Crayford Road, Dartford, at around 2.27pm on the day she went missing.

In the video, she appears to point to the Lottery stand and then the shop assistant hands her an orange ticket.

She then briefly looks at the ticket as she exits the shop.

Ms Balogun's family said previously: 'We are very worried about our mum. She is greatly loved and a massive part of our lives.”