Take vaccine or restrictions will 'almost certainly' last longer, warns Jonathan Van-Tam

2 December 2020, 18:29 | Updated: 2 December 2020, 19:20

By Megan White

The public should get vaccinated against coronavirus or face lockdown restrictions lasting longer, deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has warned.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Prof Van-Tam said it is "going to take months, not weeks" for the country to be vaccinated and said other measures, such as social distancing, must remain in place in the meantime.

He also said he "doesn't think we are going to eradicate coronavirus ever," adding that it could become seasonal in the same way as flu.

Read more: Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine approved for UK use and will roll out next week

His comments came as Boris Johnson praised scientists for performing "biological jiu jitsu" to turn the virus on itself and create the vaccine.

Prof Van-Tam said: "Everyone wants social distancing to come to an end - we are fed-up with it.

"Nobody wants lockdowns and to see the damage they do. But if you want that dream to come true as quickly as it can come true, then you have to take the vaccine when it is offered to you.

"Low uptake will almost certainly make restrictions last longer."

He added: "We have to be realistic about how long this is going to take. It is going to take months, not weeks.

Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know

"And, for now, the other measures, the tier measures, the social distancing have to stay in place.

"If we relax too soon, if we just, kind of, go 'oh, the vaccine's here, let's abandon caution', all you are going to do is create a tidal wave of infections.

"And this vaccine has then got to work in a head wind to get back ahead of the game. And that will make it harder."

Prof Jonathan Van-Tam also told the Downing Street Press Conference he felt some habits, such as wearing masks and sanitising hands, could "persist for many years."

He said: "Do I think there will come a big moment where we have a massive party and throw our masks and hand sanitiser and say 'that's it, it's behind us', like the end of the war? No, I don't.

"I think those kind of habits that we have learned from... will, perhaps persist for many years, and that may be a good thing if they do."

Mr Johnson responded, saying: "And, maybe... on the other hand, we may want to get back to life as pretty much as close to normal."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cannabis sativa

UN agency removes cannabis from strictest drug category

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (AP)

Iranian president opposes bill to suspend nuclear inspections
Ethiopia refugees

UN allowed humanitarian access to conflict-hit region of Ethiopia
Trier crash scene tributes

German city mourns five killed in car attack

Specialist freezers and fridges are used to store many vaccines

What is the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine storage temperature and how will the UK store it?
Airport passenger

EC urges caution but cross-border Christmas travel not discouraged

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Covid Vaccine: LBC listener's questions answered

Covid-19 Vaccine: Your questions answered by experts│ Watch in full
The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: What is RNA and how does it work?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Can pregnant women get the Covid vaccine?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

Watch Live - Cross Question

Caller cries tears of joy as care home allows her to visit mother

Caller cries tears of joy as care home allows her to visit mother
James O'Brien reacts to Alok Sharma 'casting Covid vaccine approval as a British triumph'

James O'Brien reacts to Alok Sharma 'casting Covid vaccine approval as a British triumph'
The Conservative MP voted against the Government

Desmond Swayne tells LBC the Government was "poorly advised" on Covid Tiers
James O'Brien's instant reaction to the UK's approval of Covid vaccine

James O'Brien's instant reaction to the UK's approval of Covid vaccine
Matt Hancock's message for Covid anti-vaxxers as Pfizer jab approved

Matt Hancock's message for Covid anti-vaxxers as Pfizer jab approved

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London