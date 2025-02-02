Man charged with attempted murder after three police officers injured following incident outside police station

The alleged incident happened outside Talbot Green police station in south Wales. Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been charged with attempted murder after three police officers were injured following an alleged incident outside a police station in South Wales.

Alexander Dighton, 27, will appear before Merthyr Magistrates' Court on Monday morning following the alleged incident at Talbot Green police station in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

South Wales Police said officers challenged the man at the station after the alleged incident began at around 7pm on Friday.

Two of the officers were taken to hospital to receive treatment but have both since been discharged. None of the officers suffered major injuries.

Dighton, from Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf, has been charged with attempted murder, assault of an emergency worker, assault, arson, criminal damage, possession of offensive weapon and possession of a knife/bladed article.

Chief Superintendent Stephen Jones, of South Wales Police, said: "I wish to thank the local community and the wider public for their support and concern for the officers involved.

"Our officers showed great bravery and quick thinking during the altercation, and despite being understandably shaken I am very glad to report that none of the officers involved sustained any major injuries."