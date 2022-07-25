Tamara Ecclestone offers £6m reward for return of gems stolen in mansion raid

Tamara Ecclestone has offered a reward for the return of her stolen jewellery. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Asher McShane

Tamara Ecclestone has offered a reward of up to £6 million for the return of her stolen jewellery.

Her home in Kensington was targeted in 2019 in what was the biggest domestic burglary in English legal history. Three people were jailed in November.

Tamara, the daughter of ex-Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone, has offered a reward of up to £6m for information that may lead to the recovery of some of her “most precious” belongings.

She was on holiday in Lapland with her husband, their daughter and their dog, when the £25m heist occurred in their 57-room Kensington mansion, on 13 December 2019.

Read more: 'Only the start': Holiday hell at Folkestone amid warnings of more summer gridlock

Read more: 'Haven't had sex in ages (sigh): Elon Musk denies affair with wife of Google co-founder

Tamara Ecclestone spoke about the raids on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

In a series of posts on her Instagram story shared on Sunday, the 38-year-old socialite said she was “going Mel Gibson-style from the movie Ransom” to try and recover some of the stolen items.

“The thought of those disgusting people, rummaging through every room in my house, invading my home, touching my belongings and stealing some of the things most precious to me, means I will never be able to lay my head to rest in that house again with the same sense of security that I once had,” she wrote.

She offered a reward of up to £6m for information that leads to the return of her jewels. Picture: Instagram

Three members of a gang were jailed in November last year for raids on west London homes of celebrities including Ms Ecclestone, Frank Lampard and the late Leicester City chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Jugoslav Jovanovic, Alessandro Maltese and Alessandro Donati each admitted the raid on Tamara’s home and were jailed for a total of 28 years.

Jovanovic, 24, was jailed for nine years for conspiracy to burgle and a further two years for money laundering.

Donati, 45, and Maltese, 44, were each jailed for eight years and nine months after being convicted of conspiracy to burgle.

Other than a single pair of earrings, worth £6,000, none of the items have ever been recovered.

A Serbian national named in court as the fourth member of the gang is thought to have fled to Belgrade and officials have refused to allow his extradition.

She has offered £250,000 to anyone who could deliver him to the police in London.

“This man thinks he can ride off into the sunset with all the spoils from robbing my family and I,” Ecclestone wrote on Instagram. “Not so fast.”

She went on to offer a reward of 25% of the value of any of the jewellery items police recover from information brought forward.