Tanya Fear: Family appeal for information in search for missing actress

13 September 2021, 14:25

Family have urged people to come forward about Tanya Fear.
Family have urged people to come forward about Tanya Fear. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The family of Doctor Who actress Tanya Fear have urged witnesses to come forward in the ongoing search for her.

She was last seen in Trader Joe's on 7310 Santa Monica Boulevard, wearing a short-sleeved brown collared top with four buttons at the top and dark plaid trousers.

There have since been reports that Ms Fear was spotted on September 12, despite being reported missing on September 9, according to her cousin.

"Tanya was last seen on 12th September at Trader Joe's on 7310 Santa Monica Blvd (close to N. La Brea Ave)," she tweeted.

"Anyone in that area please keep your eyes open! Thank you for all the help!"

Read more: Appeal launched after Doctor Who actress Tanya Fear reported missing

The actress' manager, Alex Cole, told ABC News that she had been fine when he last saw her the week before.

He said: "Since she's been here, she's had a great career and this is just the beginning."

"We're obviously concerned and [hope] we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her."

Ms Fear's family thanked everyone for the continued search in LA via @FindTanyaFear on Twitter - an account said to be run by them.

"It fills our hearts to know the community is coming together," they said.

As well as starring in Doctor Who, the actress was in Kick-Ass 2 and had begun stand-up comedy in LA.

She was described as being around 5'3 with brown eyes and curly black Afro hair and weighing 140 lbs.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Nearly 2,000 migrants arrived in the UK last week in new record for 2021
A signpost for Broadway in New York (Martin Keene/PA)

Tony Awards line-up revealed as Broadway begins journey back to normality
A teacher and students wear face masks during a lesson, at the Isacco Newton high school, in Rome (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Students return to Italian classrooms with teachers required to have green pass
Members of the new government pose for an official picture at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, on Monday (Dalati Nohra/Lebanese Official Government/AP)

Lebanon’s new government asked to resume bailout talks with IMF
Militant cleric Abu Rusdan, centre, is escorted by security officers after his trial hearing at a district court in Jakarta, Indonesia (Tata Syufiana/AP)

Suspected militant leader held by Indonesia’s counter-terrorism squad
The Chief Medical Officers have said all healthy 12 to 15-year-olds should be offered one jab

Covid vaccines to be offered to healthy 12 to 15-year-olds, Chief medics decide

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Brexit: M&S chief slams EU's 'pointless bureaucracy' as fresh food delayed by 24 hours

Brexit: M&S chief slams EU's 'pointless bureaucracy' as fresh food delayed by 24 hours
Vaccine passports 'still a potential tool' for Government, says Thérèse Coffey

Vaccine passports 'still a potential tool' for Government, says Thérèse Coffey
'I'd rather Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets than disrupt commuters': James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien caller would rather 'Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets'
The furious mother was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

M25 Protest: 'Furious' mother rages daughter 'left in bits' by climate change demo
'You've ruined your cause': Driver takes on Insulate Britain supporter over chaotic M25 protests

'You've ruined your cause': Driver takes on Insulate Britain supporter
The Work and Pensions Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Thérèse Coffey 'not aware' of report saying tax hike could prompt family breakdown

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London