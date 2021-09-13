Tanya Fear: Family appeal for information in search for missing actress

Family have urged people to come forward about Tanya Fear. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The family of Doctor Who actress Tanya Fear have urged witnesses to come forward in the ongoing search for her.

She was last seen in Trader Joe's on 7310 Santa Monica Boulevard, wearing a short-sleeved brown collared top with four buttons at the top and dark plaid trousers.

There have since been reports that Ms Fear was spotted on September 12, despite being reported missing on September 9, according to her cousin.

"Tanya was last seen on 12th September at Trader Joe's on 7310 Santa Monica Blvd (close to N. La Brea Ave)," she tweeted.

"Anyone in that area please keep your eyes open! Thank you for all the help!"

Please help us and share!! My cousin has been missing for a few days now and was last seen at her apartment in Hollywood Bowl area. Any little bit of information is helpful🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/tQ4HPnNXdU — ✨ (@Shams_xox) September 12, 2021

The actress' manager, Alex Cole, told ABC News that she had been fine when he last saw her the week before.

He said: "Since she's been here, she's had a great career and this is just the beginning."

"We're obviously concerned and [hope] we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her."

Ms Fear's family thanked everyone for the continued search in LA via @FindTanyaFear on Twitter - an account said to be run by them.

"It fills our hearts to know the community is coming together," they said.

As well as starring in Doctor Who, the actress was in Kick-Ass 2 and had begun stand-up comedy in LA.

She was described as being around 5'3 with brown eyes and curly black Afro hair and weighing 140 lbs.