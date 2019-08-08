Tardigrades: 'Water Bears' Are Stuck On The Moon

8 August 2019, 15:05

'Water bears' are incredibly resilient creatures
'Water bears' are incredibly resilient creatures. Picture: Getty

Scientists believe tiny creatures known as "tardigrades" that crash-landed onto the moon in April, could survive there for up to 30 years.

Several thousand “tardigrades”, also known as "water bears" or "moss piglets", were on an Israeli lunar probe which crashed onto the Moon in April.

Experts are now predicting that they could survive on the Moon for up to 30 years.

The creatures are considered the hardiest animals on Earth and can survive heat of 150C, or being frozen to absolute zero.

They have been found on mountain tops, in scorching deserts, and lurking in subglacial lakes in Antarctica.

The animals are in fact very tiny and just millimetres-long.

Experts predict they could live on the moon for 30 years
Experts predict they could live on the moon for 30 years. Picture: Getty

Dehydrated tardigrades have been known to be revived after years in an inactive state if they are plunged them into water.

Once rehydrated, the animals become active again and feed and reproduce as normal.

But there is less chance of the "water bears" out in space staying hydrated.

However it would theoretically be possible for the (dehydrated) tardigrades to be collected, brought back to earth, reanimated, and studied to see the effects of living on the moon.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Cocaine packages worth £1.6m wash up on New Zealand beach

Two teenagers seriously injured after being pulled from water near Clacton Pier in Essex

Cristiano Ronaldo match no-show: South Korean police raid marketing agency

US-flagged ships told to send Gulf travel plans in advance

Tens of thousands quit Labour in first annual membership drop under Jeremy Corbyn

The News Explained

The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings
El Paso shooting / El Paso shooter / El Paso Texas / El Paso victims / Donald Trump

What Is 8chan And What Does It Have To Do With The El Paso Shootings?
Conservative leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader and MEP Nigel Farage

Will The Conservative Party Form An Electoral Pact With The Brexit Party?