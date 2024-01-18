Up to 2,800 jobs at Port Talbot steel plant will be cut after Tata presses ahead with plans to close blast furnaces

18 January 2024, 15:51

Port Talbot steel works
Port Talbot steel works. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Tata is to press ahead with plans to close blast furnaces at its plant in Port Talbot, south Wales, threatening the loss of around 2,800 jobs

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

LBC understands the cuts will be announced by Tata steel tomorrow after company bosses rejected an alternative plan. Tata is pressing ahead with plans for a greener form of steelmaking to cut emissions and stem financial losses

Sources say the company is set to adopt one small part of the proposal put forward by unions, which saves around 200/300 jobs from Tata's initial plans.

Steel giant Tata is to press ahead with plans to close blast furnaces at Port Talbot
Steel giant Tata is to press ahead with plans to close blast furnaces at Port Talbot. Picture: Alamy

Read More: British Steel to shut down Scunthorpe blast furnaces under environmental plans, putting 2,000 jobs at risk

Read More: What is green steel and why are there potential job losses at Tata?

Both blast furnaces at Port Talbot are set to be closed down with one source telling LBC it marks 'the end of Port Talbot as we know it.'

Unions will consult their members on how to respond to job losses, with industrial action not being ruled out.

Sources said Tata accepted a union plea to keep the hot strip mill open over a transition period, supporting hundreds more jobs.

A Tata Steel spokesman said ahead of the meeting: "We have recently announced a joint agreement between Tata Steel and UK Government for a proposal to invest in state-of-the art Electric Arc Furnace steelmaking in Port Talbot.

"We are committed to meaningful information sharing and consultation with our trade union partners about the plan to develop sustainable steelmaking in the UK and to find solutions for concerns they may have.

"While those discussions are ongoing it would not be appropriate to comment further."

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds said: "I am deeply disappointed to hear that Tata Steel will be closing their remaining blast furnaces in the UK, something which could have a devastating impact on communities across the country, particularly in Port Talbot, where the local economy is reliant on the nearby steel plant.

"The UK Conservative Government, through their inability to support investment into UK steel, has failed towns like Port Talbot across the country.

"If the UK Government was willing to implement a real and sustainable industrial strategy that protected jobs whilst simultaneously supporting the transition to low carbon sectors, we wouldn't find ourselves in this mess.

"But now we are here, on the verge of witnessing the destruction of Port Talbot.

"The Prime Minister and his cabinet will never know what it's like for the thousands of workers at risk of losing their jobs, they will never know the constant worrying and anxiety that comes with the prospect of losing one's livelihood."

Stephen Kinnock, Labour MP for Aberavon, home of the Port Talbot steelworks, said: "Tata's decision to follow the Conservative business model of managed decline for British steelmaking will cause the job losses of 3,000 hard-working men and women, each of whom have dedicated their lives to an industry which underpins Britain's automotive industry, railways, defence sector, consumer goods, construction, wind turbines and so much more.

"Global demand for steel is actually growing, but by pursuing a narrow electric arc furnace-only model, Tata Steel will be unable to seize the commercial opportunities of the future, while at the same time leaving Britain more dependent on imported steel from countries whose governments won't always have Britain's best interests at heart."

The National Trade Union Steel Coordinating Committee said in a statement: "The steel unions met today with a senior Tata Steel delegation led by Koushik Chatterjee, and the company responded to the multi-union plan laying out an alternative decarbonisation strategy for Tata Steel UK.

"We will be communicating the outcomes of the meeting to our members in the first instance, as is right and proper, and we will make a further more detailed public statement in due course."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger stopped by customs in Germany over luxury watch

New charges against Christian Brueckner have been revealed.

Madeleine McCann suspect ‘snatched child’ days before toddler vanished and ‘filmed himself assaulting another girl’

MH370 vanished without a trace on March 8, 2014

MH370 investigator makes shock claim about hunt for doomed plane’s wreckage

India boat accident scene

Pupils and teacher drown as boat carrying school class capsizes

Jennifer Townsend

Police issue urgent appeal over woman, 63, who has been missing for six weeks

Aslef members who work for LNER are striking

LNER to be hit by five days of strikes as Aslef members take action over pay dispute

Oppenheimer has led the way this award season

Male British actors fail to secure Bafta film nomination for first time in 50 years

Burglars stole Bronson's father's wallet and some of his medication

Burglars broke into home of tragic Bronson Battersby hours after bodies were discovered, landlady reveals

Raducanu fell ill during her Australian Open defeat

'I want to vomit': Emma Raducanu knocked out of Australian Open after suffering medical drama

Queen Camilla has spoken out on the King's procedure.

Charles 'fine' and ‘looking forward to getting back to work’: Camilla returns to duties amid royals' health problems

Officials sign cruise missile deal

Japan agrees deal with US to buy 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles

William has visited Kate in hospital

Prince William visits Kate in hospital as he's seen for first time since her abdominal surgery

The Foreign Secretary met the Argentine president for talks at the World Economic Forum

'We agree to disagree': Britain rebuffs Argentina after claims discussions have begun over Falkland Islands

Exclusive
Kigali is the capital of Rwanda

'I didn't mix anything up at all': Thérèse Coffey defends criticism after Rwanda gaffe in Commons debate

Bronson Battersby died from starvation and dehydration, a post-mortem has revealed

Bronson Battersby 'just wanted to be loved and cuddled', heartbroken neighbour reveals

Fireworks factory destroyed by explosion

Task of identifying victims begins as 23 die in fireworks factory blast

Latest News

See more Latest News

Panama Canal

Lack of water leads to big drop in number of ships using Panama Canal

Louisa May Alcott books

Researcher finds forgotten stories believed written by Louisa May Alcott

Sergey Lavrov

Lavrov: There can be no talks on nuclear weapons while West supports Ukraine

Highs of 15C could be recorded next week

Exact date warmer weather to return as 15C and sunshine predicted after cold snap

Bronson Battersby was found dead next to his father's body on January 9

'Neighbours should be checking in on each other more', local MP says, after Bronson Battersby tragedy
Israeli airstrike on Khan Younis

Eight children among 16 dead as Israel launches airstrikes against Gaza town

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda bill passed

Rishi Sunak warns Lords not to 'frustrate will of the people' over Rwanda plan as he brushes off no confidence votes
Scene of power line deaths

Baby rescued but three die after power line falls on car in ice storm

Iran Pakistan

Pakistani tit-for-tat airstrikes on Iran leave at least nine dead, official says

Bronson Battersby died from starvation and dehydration, a post-mortem has revealed

Landlady describes 'horrible' moment she found Bronson Battersby lying dead next to father's body

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Both Kate and Charles will attend hospital

Why is Kate in hospital and who will fill in for her and King Charles now?

The Princess of Wales will return to public duties in April after undergoing surgery

Kate ‘doing well’ after successful abdominal surgery as William clears calendar while she recovers
The Princess of Wales will return to public duties in April after undergoing surgery

Kate apologises for scrapping engagements as she recovers from abdominal surgery while William cancels plans

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit