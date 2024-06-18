Tattooed woman in black hunted by police after schoolboy, 12, is attacked walking home from school

Tattooed woman in black hunted by police after schoolboy, 12, was brutally attacked during attempted robbery. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

A woman dressed in black with distinctive thigh tattoos is being sought by police after a schoolboy was brutally attacked in an attempted robbery.

The 12-year-old was allegedly approached by two female assailants in an alleyway at about 3.25pm on Thursday, May 2, in an industrial area of Peterborough, Cambridgeshire.

The pair are then said to have pushed him to the floor after he refused to hand over his mobile phone and school bag.

The assault, which took place near Churchgate, close to New Road, Cambridgeshire, took place as the boy walked home alone from school.

As part of the assault, the boy was hit, punched and kicked by one of the women as he lay on the floor.

Police have now released CCTV images of a woman they wish to speak to a woman in connection with the attempted robbery.

Images show the woman, who has dark hair, dressed in a black mini dress with an opening across her midriff and black converse.

The blonde also has a distinctive black leg tattoo, as police appeal to the public to help them make an arrest.

Cambridgeshire Police said: "Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted robbery in Peterborough.

"Anyone who recognises the woman in the image should report it through the force website using reference 35/31127/24.

"Anyone without internet access should call 101."