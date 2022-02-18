Taxpayers face £7million bill if Prince Andrew is forced out of his Windsor home

Duke of York. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Prince Andrew could be in line for £7million in taxpayer-funded compensation if he is forced out of his grace-and-favour home in Windsor.

The shamed Duke of York could rake in the huge sum if he forfeits the £30million Royal Lodge, documents show.

The 2005 National Audit Office report says he is entitled to be repaid for a £7.5million refurbishment he funded after moving in in 2003.

The reports come as the duke faces calls to leave the 31-bedroom house in Windsor after settling the sex case claim in the US with Virginia Guiffre.

Documents reveal that despite the setbacks of recent weeks the Prince could still rake in £7million from the sale of Royal Lodge.

The NAO report says Andrew cannot "gain financially from any increase in the value of the property" and the cash would be pumped back into the Crown Estate but it points out he would be set to receive "compensation in respect of the refurbishment costs".

It says: 'The maximum compensation of just under £7million is subject to annual reductions over the first 25 years of the lease, so that at the end of that period, there is nil compensation payable.

The mansion, set in 40 hectares of woodland and lawns, would be worth around £30million today.

It comes as the Duke of York prepares to celebrate his 62nd birthday tomorrow. The beleaguered duke is expected to have low-key celebrations after a tumultuous week when he agreed a £12million out-of-court settlement with Ms Guiffre.

The Royal Family publicly severed its ties with the duke when the Queen stripped him of his remaining patronages and military affiliations in January.

But in a sign of his future status, Andrew may be denied access to the service of thanksgiving for Philip which will be held at Westminster Abbey on March 29