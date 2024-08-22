'It filled me with a new sense of fear': Taylor Swift breaks silence on alleged Vienna terror plot

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - London, UK. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The global superstar opened up about cancelling the Vienna shows as the European leg of her tour came to an end.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift has said an alleged terror plot which saw her cancel three shows in Vienna filled her with a “new sense of fear.”

Swift had been due to play three shows at the Ernst Happel Stadium in August, but cancelled them after police uncovered a reported plan to attack the concerts.

The Love Story star took to Instagram on Wednesday to look back on the harrowing event as the European leg of her Eras Tour came to an end.

"Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating," 34-year-old Swift wrote.

Read more: 'Not wearing my heels so I can quickly escape': Taylor Swift fans prepare for London shows amid threats of terrorism

"The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows.

"But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives."

Swift went on to say she was "heartened by the love and unity" she saw from fans who "banded together" after the news broke.

"I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London,” she continued.

"My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us.

"Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows.

"In cases like this one, 'silence' is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it's right to.

"My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that."

During her time in England, the global superstar met with the families of some of the victims of the Southport stabbing attack.

The music megastar met some of the victims and their loved ones ahead of her show at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

Fans flock to see Taylor Swift in London. Picture: Alamy

Last month, an armed knifeman attacked a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside seaside town leaving three girls dead.

Around 25 youngsters were believed to have been taking part in the event when the horror unfolded.

The killings sparked riots across towns and cities in the UK.The day after the attack took place, she wrote on social media: "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I'm just completely in shock.

"The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.

"These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."