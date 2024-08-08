Taylor Swift 'devastated' over Vienna show cancellations after 'ISIS terror plot' uncovered

8 August 2024, 13:33 | Updated: 8 August 2024, 14:16

Taylor Swift is 'devastated' for her fans after having to cancel three shows in Vienna
Taylor Swift is 'devastated' for her fans after having to cancel three shows in Vienna. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Taylor Swift is "devastated" after she was forced to cancel three concerts in Vienna, Austria following a possible security threat.

A source has revealed the disappointment of the music megastar, who was due to perform on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Ernst Happel stadium.

Two suspected extremists were arrested in Austria on Wednesday - one of whom appeared to be planning an attack on an event in the Vienna area such as the upcoming concerts, authorities said.

The singer is reportedly "devastated for her fans" but "would never risk (their) safety", particularly when considering the tragic bombing that took place at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.

Taylor Swift has been left devastated after being forced to cancel her Vienna gigs
Taylor Swift has been left devastated after being forced to cancel her Vienna gigs. Picture: Alamy

A source has told The Mirror: "Taylor has been devastated by this. She is devastated for the fans who have been waiting for years to see her.

"But the thought of what could have happened if the concerts had been targeted by a terror attack is horrifying, and she would never risk the safety of her fans."

The source added: "The memory of what happened at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester is still very vivid in everyone's minds.

"But she has told her team that she wants to try to return to Vienna as soon as possible in the future. She is very conscious of how disappointed her fans in Austria are."

A memorial in place following the Manchester bombing in 2017 at an Ariana Grande song
A memorial in place following the Manchester bombing in 2017 at an Ariana Grande song. Picture: Alamy

Chemical ingredients consistent with those to make bombs have been found at the home of a 19-year-old suspect, Austria's director of public security has said.

Franz Ruf added that "technical devices" were also found at the teen's home.

The suspect was arrested in Ternitz, south of Vienna, and the second person in the capital.

Approximately 65,000 fans were expected to attend the upcoming gigs as part of the European leg of Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says the UK's capital will "carry on" with hosting Swift's concerts at Wembley this month following the prevention of the planned terrorist attack.

This came afer policing minister Diana Johnson said Scotland Yard will look at "all the intelligence" ahead of the singer's five dates between Thursday August 15 and Tuesday August 20.

Mr Khan told Sky News on Thursday that London is "looking forward to welcoming Taylor Swift back" as the capital is "an international city" that regularly hosts major events.

He added: "We have a huge amount of experience in policing these events, we're never complacent, many lessons were learned after the awful Manchester Arena attack.

"The police work closely, not just with City Hall, but with councils, but also with those who host concerts, like the Taylor Swift concert coming up over the next couple of weeks."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says the UK&squot;s capital will "carry on" with hosting Taylor Swift concerts
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says the UK's capital will "carry on" with hosting Taylor Swift concerts. Picture: Alamy

A statement from the organisers said: "Due to confirmation by government officials of a planned terrorist attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three planned shows for everyone's safety."

Franz Ruf, the public security director at Austria's interior ministry, said that authorities were aware of "preparatory actions" for a possible attack "and also that there is a focus by the 19-year-old perpetrator on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna", the Austria Press Agency reported.





News of the cancellations will disappoint thousands of fans expected to attend the shows
News of the cancellations will disappoint thousands of fans expected to attend the shows. Picture: Getty

Mr Ruf said the 19-year-old had pledged an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State group.

The Austrian citizen is believed to have become radicalised on the internet.

Mr Ruf said that chemical substances were secured and were being evaluated.

He did not give more details.

Swift performing in Stockholm, Sweden
Swift performing in Stockholm, Sweden. Picture: Alamy

The cancelation came hours after authorities said security measures for the Swift concerts would be stepped up.

Mr Ruf said that there would be a special focus among other things on entry checks and concertgoers should plan a bit more time.

Vienna police chief Gerhard Purstl said at the same time that, while any concrete danger had been minimised, an abstract risk justified raising security.

Barracuda Music said that "all tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days".

