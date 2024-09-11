Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris moments after presidential debate with Donald Trump

11 September 2024, 04:25 | Updated: 11 September 2024, 05:07

Taylor Swift has endorsed Kamala Harris
Taylor Swift has endorsed Kamala Harris. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Taylor Swift has endorsed Kamala Harris following the first television debate in the 2024 US presidential race between the Vice-President and former President Donald Trump.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The singer made the announcement shortly after the the conclusion of the debate which saw the two candidates meet in person for the first time ahead of November’s election.

Writing on Instagram, Swift said: "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.

"I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."

She added: "I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make."

The debate itself was filled with several false claims made by Trump on a range of key issues including abortion, crime and immigration that were corrected by the debates moderators.

The former president also accused Harris of lying while the pair exchanged personal blows in the heated interaction that started with a handshake initiated by the Democratic nominee.

The debate was held at the National Constitution Centre in Philadelphia in Pennsylvania - a swing state divided on abortion and one that could be pivotal in the overall outcome of the election.

Kamala Harris took over as the Democratic nominee in July
Kamala Harris took over as the Democratic nominee in July. Picture: Alamy

It was discussing abortion early on when Trump falsely claimed babies are killed after they are born in some US states.

ABC moderator Linsey Davis pointed out to viewers that "there is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it's born".

Harris said the former president "should not be telling a woman what to do with her body" and vowed to sign legislation that would restore abortion protections if it was passed by the US Congress.

As the debate moved on to immigration Trump repeated false rumours that immigrants are eating pets in Ohio, which moderator David Muir responded to by saying the city manager said there had been "no credible reports" to back up the claim.

Trump was also corrected by Muir after claiming "crime is happening at levels that nobody thought possible" despite FBI statistics revealing violent crime overall is down in the US.

He said the FBI's data is "defrauding statements" and "didn't include the worst cities".

Read more: Melania Trump criticises police for not seizing Donald’s shooter sooner and says there is ‘definitely more’ to the case

Read more: Donald Trump's criminal sentencing delayed until after US election

Harris became the official nominee shortly after President Joe Biden's campaign effectively ended after a catastrophic performance in a TV debate against Mr Trump.

Trump was eager to bring up the current president and closely associate Harris to his weaknesses. His closing statement finished by saying Joe Biden is "the worst president" and that Ms Harris is "the worst vice president in the history of our country".

The Democratic nominee looked to establish herself as the change candidate, repeating the phrase “turn the page”, while framing Donald Trump as the incumbent.

At one stage when discussing the conflict in Ukraine, she said: “It's important to remind the former president you're not running against Joe Biden - you're running against me."

Donald Trump made several false claims that were corrected
Donald Trump made several false claims that were corrected. Picture: Alamy

It was the discussions over foreign policy that brought out many of the personal blows.

On the topic of the conflict in Gaza, Trump said that Harris “hates Israel" and that "if she's president, I believe that Israel will not exist within two years from now", while claiming the conflicts in both Gaza and Ukraine would not have started if he had been in power.

Harris responded by saying that Trump "wants to be a dictator one day".

She added: "It is well known he exchanged love letters with Kim Jong-un, and it is absolutely well known that these dictators and autocrats are rooting for you to be president again, because they're so clear they can manipulate you with flattery and favours."

Later discussing Trump’s relationship with Vladmir Putin, she said that Trump “adores strongmen, instead of caring about democracy" and that Putin is “a dictator who would eat (Trump) for lunch.”

The debate marked the first meeting between the pair in person
The debate marked the first meeting between the pair in person. Picture: Alamy

Both campaigns expressed satisfaction over their candidate’s performances.

The Trump campaign said: "President Trump delivered a masterful debate performance tonight, prosecuting Kamala Harris's abysmal record of failure that has hurt Americans for the last four years.

"The choice could not be more clear— President Trump was the clear winner tonight, and he will win for America when he returns to the White House."

Meanwhile, during the debate a Harris campaign official simply said: "No spin needed after this one."

The debate was a chance for the two candidates to make a mark on the polling which has indicated a close-run contest following Harris’ nomination.

According to ABC’s national polling, Harris hit 47% during her party’s four-day convention in Chicago and it has remained at a similar level since, while Trump’s average has also remained relatively steady, hovering around 44%.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Housing secretary Angela Rayner is moving to ban no-fault evictions

Renters to get more security as government moves to ban 'no-fault' evictions amid range of other housing reforms

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during the debate

Harris makes forceful case against Trump on abortion, economy and democracy

Hundreds of thousands of women with a joint mortgage have undergone domestic financial abuse, a charity has warned

'My life has been destroyed': Warning of domestic abusers weaponising joint mortgages against 750,000 UK women

Trump and Harris clashed in a fiery US presidential debate on Tuesday

Trump claims migrants are 'eating Americans' cats and dogs' during fiery presidential debate with Harris

Taylor Swift performs

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president after debate

Election 2024 Debate

Trump falsely accuses immigrants of eating pets

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Presidential rivals share tense disputes over economy and abortion

Police try to stop protesters

Anti-war protesters clash with police outside Australian arms convention

The Earthquake hit the Spanish island on Tuesday evening and measured 3.8 on the Richter scale

Tourist hotspot Gran Canaria experiences strongest earthquake in 60 years

Kerry Katona has hit out at schools for teaching 'pointless subject' such as 'geography'

Kerry Katona slams schools for teaching 'pointless subjects like geography' instead of 'real-life skills'

The UK and US have imposed fresh sanctions on Iran after it was accused by the two nations of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia

US could allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons against Russian targets amid fears of Iran missile deal

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

Harris-Trump debate becomes 2024 presidential election’s latest landmark event

Four bodies have been found on the side on Mont Blanc

Bodies of four climbers found on Mont Blanc following disappearances in bad weather

France’s Paul Pogba runs with the ball during an international friendly against Cote d’Ivoire at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, in March 2022

Paul Pogba’s brother and five others to stand trial in extortion case

Dave Grohl has admitted to fathering a child outside of his marriage of more than 20 years

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl admits to cheating and fathering child outside of marriage

A damaged plane at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after colliding with another plane on a taxiway

‘That was terrifying’: Plane’s tail knocked over in collision on Atlanta taxiway

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK and US have imposed fresh sanctions on Iran after it was accused by the two nations of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia

Lammy and Blinken to visit Kyiv as UK and US impose restrictions on Iran amid fears of Russian missile deal
The Pinheiros River is green in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Sao Paulo river turns emerald green as drought continues

From top left, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi, from bottom left, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Carmel Gat, who were held hostage by Hamas militants in Gaza

Israel releases video of Gaza tunnel where it says militants killed six hostages

Melania has vowed to uncover the truth

Melania Trump criticises police for not seizing Donald’s shooter sooner and says there is ‘definitely more’ to the case
Only one Labour MP voted against cutting the winter fuel payment for all but the country's poorest pensioners

Only one Labour MP votes against cutting winter fuel payment for pensioners as more than 50 absentees revealed
Harvey Weinstein

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein in 'stable' condition after emergency heart surgery
The main entrance to the NHS hospital, Kettering, England.

Patient found dead in hospital's industrial catering oven as police investigate

Metropolitan Police In London

Metropolitan Police constable sacked after using antisemitic language at work

King Charles and Queen Camilla will go on tour in October

King Charles set to visit cancer expert on tour to Australia and Samoa this October

American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi pictured at her graduation

American activist killed in West Bank ‘shot unintentionally by Israeli forces’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

he Prince of Wales has appeared in public for the first time since the Princess of Wales shared a deeply personal video and heartfelt message about her cancer journey

William reveals delight at 'good news' that Kate's chemotherapy has finished but 'there's a long way to go'
Kate has expressed thanks towards her husband in a new video where she confirmed an end to her chemotherapy treatment

Kate's emotional tribute to William as she shares major health update in deeply personal video
Kate has given a health update

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit