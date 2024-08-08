Taylor Swift's five Wembley shows in London not impacted by Vienna events, UK police say

8 August 2024, 19:48 | Updated: 8 August 2024, 19:55

FTaylor Swift performing in Nashville
FTaylor Swift performing in Nashville. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Taylor Swift's upcoming shows at London's Wembley stadium will not be impacted by recent events in Vienna.

Her three dates in the Austrian capital were due to start tonight but were all cancelled following a security threat.

Police arrested three men and explosives were found at the home of one of them.

However, the Met Police says there is nothing to indicate the concerts next week will be affected.

The music megastar is concluding the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tours with five sell-out shows at the stadium.

Taylor Swift performing at Wembley Stadium in June
Taylor Swift performing at Wembley Stadium in June. Picture: Alamy

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan says police are working to make sure Taylor's upcoming gigs at Wembley Stadium can go ahead safely.

A source has told The Mirror: "Taylor has been devastated by this. She is devastated for the fans who have been waiting for years to see her.

"But the thought of what could have happened if the concerts had been targeted by a terror attack is horrifying, and she would never risk the safety of her fans.

"The source added: "The memory of what happened at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester is still very vivid in everyone's minds.

"But she has told her team that she wants to try to return to Vienna as soon as possible in the future. She is very conscious of how disappointed her fans in Austria are."

Taylor Swift fans, also known as "Swifties", arrive at Wembley Stadium ahead of her opening night
Taylor Swift fans, also known as "Swifties", arrive at Wembley Stadium ahead of her opening night. Picture: Getty

Chemical ingredients consistent with those to make bombs have been found at the home of a 19-year-old suspect, Austria's director of public security has said.

Franz Ruf added that "technical devices" were also found at the teen's home. The suspect was arrested in Ternitz, south of Vienna, and the second person in the capital.

Approximately 65,000 fans were expected to attend the upcoming gigs at the Ernst Happel stadium.

