Taylor Swift 'secretly gets engaged to British boyfriend' after five years of dating

Taylor Swift and British boyfriend Joe Alwyn have got engaged, reports say. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Barnett

Superstar Taylor Swift has reportedly been engaged to her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn, for a "few months".

The US pop singer began dating the Conversations With Friends star, Joe Alwyn, in late 2016 after they were rumoured to have crossed paths at that year's Met Gala.

The Sun claims the pair have been secretly engaged for a "few months" but have only told their inner circle, with no plans to go public.

It's understood they haven't told some members of their team.

A source close to Joe told The Sun: “Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy, and very, very in love.

“They’ve actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too."

The source alleged that Joe presented Taylor with a ring, but she only wears it behind closed doors as they "just want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible".

Superstar Taylor Swift and British boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Picture: Getty

According to The Sun, there are "no specific wedding details" and it is unknown if the couple will officially announce the alleged engagement.

The pair have been dating since late 2016, a few months after her split from Tom Hiddleston.

They reportedly rent a home together in North London, and have holidayed in Cornwall, enjoying beach trips to Newquay.

Taylor divides her time between London and her family home in Nashville.

The singer revealed in 2020 that her mum, Andrea, is battling brain cancer.

When she's in London, she is often spotted with Joe at pubs in the capital, enjoying pints and happily chatting to punters.

Taylor Swift received an honorary doctorate of fine arts at New York University. Picture: Getty

The 'Red' singer recently received an honorary degree from New York University and now uses her social media to promote work, charitable causes — and share photos of her cats.

The 11-time Grammy winner, who has not toured since 2019, said she couldn't be prouder to receive a Doctor of Fine Arts.

She treated guests at the graduation ceremony to a lengthy speech, telling the crowd: "Life can be heavy, especially if you try to carry it all at once.

"Part of growing up and moving into new chapters of your life is about catch and release. What I mean by that is, knowing what things to keep and what things to release.

"You can’t carry all things, all grudges, all updates on your ex, all enviable promotions your school bully got at the hedge fund his uncle started.

“Decide what is yours to hold and let the rest go. Often the good things in your life are lighter anyway, so there’s more room for them.”

LBC has approached Taylor's representatives for comment on the reports.