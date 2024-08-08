Pictured: Taylor Swift suspect planned to kill 'as many people as possible' in suicide attack, police confirm

Taylor Swift suspect planned to kill 'as many people as possible' in suicide attack, officials say. Picture: Alamy / Austria Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

A suspect arrested in connection with an Islamic State terror plot targeting Taylor Swift's upcoming Vienna concerts was planning to 'plough a car into concert goers'.

Austrian Police confirmed the discovery of chemical substances at the home of a 19-year-old suspect on Thursday, as details emerged of an attack involving "explosives" and "knives".

Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, head of the State Security and Intelligence Directorate in the Federal Ministry of the Interior said he wanted "to kill himself and a large crowd either today or tomorrow".

It followed comments from Franz Ruf, director-general for public security at the interior ministry, who added the teen had posted a video online confessing to the plot, quit his job at the end of last month and told people that he had "big plans".

It follows the arrest of two suspected extremists were arrested in Austria on Wednesday - one of whom appeared to be planning an attack on an event in the Vienna area such as the upcoming concerts, authorities said.

The music megastar was due to perform at the Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Ernst Happel stadium.

🚨l ALL 3 OF 'THE ERAS TOUR' VIENNA SHOWS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED



-Government officials have cancelled them due to planned terrorists attacks pic.twitter.com/WriqGujySH — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) August 7, 2024

Taylor Swift suspect planned to kill 'as many people as possible' in suicide attack, officials say. Picture: Austria Police Handout

Mr Haijawi-Pirchner explained that the suspect had clearly been "radicalised in the direction of the Islamic State (IS) and thinks it is right to kill infidels"

“He wanted to carry out an attack in the area outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible using the knives or even using the explosive devices he had made,” said Mr Haijawi-Pirchner, citing the 19-year-old’s confession.

Chemical ingredients consistent with those to make bombs have now been found at the home of a 19-year-old suspect, the country's director of public security has said.

Franz Ruf added that "technical devices" were also found at the teen's home.

The suspect was arrested in Ternitz, south of Vienna, and the second person in the capital.

Approximately 65,000 fans were expected to attend the upcoming gigs as part of the European leg of Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift Concerts In Austria Cancelled After Suspected Terror Plot. Picture: Getty

A statement from the organisers said: "Due to confirmation by government officials of a planned terrorist attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three planned shows for everyone's safety."

Franz Ruf, the public security director at Austria's interior ministry, said that authorities were aware of "preparatory actions" for a possible attack "and also that there is a focus by the 19-year-old perpetrator on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna", the Austria Press Agency reported.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Munich, Germany. Picture: Getty

Mr Ruf said the 19-year-old had pledged an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State group.

The Austrian citizen is believed to have become radicalised on the internet.

Mr Ruf said that chemical substances were secured and were being evaluated.

He did not give more details.

The cancellation came hours after authorities said security measures for the Swift concerts would be stepped up.

Mr Ruf said that there would be a special focus among other things on entry checks and concertgoers should plan a bit more time.

Vienna police chief Gerhard Purstl said at the same time that, while any concrete danger had been minimised, an abstract risk justified raising security.

Barracuda Music said that "all tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days".