'They were just little kids at a dance': Taylor Swift breaks silence to pay tribute to Southport attack victims

30 July 2024, 11:13

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Taylor Swift has spoken out after two children were killed when an attacker burst into a Southport dance class set to her music.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Swift said of the victims that they were "just little kids at a dance class" and lamented "the loss of life and innocence".

The attack took place on Monday at a Taylor Swift themed dance class for primary aged children in the Merseyside town.

Nine more children were injured, with six in a critical condition.

Two adults, believed to be dance teachers Leanne Lucas and Heidi Barlow, are also fighting for life in hospital after trying to defend the children.

Swift wrote on Instagram on Tuesday: "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I'm just completely in shock.. 

Read more: Hero dance teachers who saved up to 16 children named as they fight for life after Southport knife rampage

Read more: How Southport attack unfolded: Two killed and eight people critical after mass stabbing at dance workshop

Taylor Swift's message
Taylor Swift's message. Picture: Instagram

"The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.

"These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

A man leaves flowers near the scene in Hart Street, Southport, where two children died and nine were injured in a 'ferocious' knife attack during a Taylor Swift event at a dance school on Monday.
A man leaves flowers near the scene in Hart Street, Southport, where two children died and nine were injured in a 'ferocious' knife attack during a Taylor Swift event at a dance school on Monday. Picture: Alamy

A 17-year-old boy from the nearby village of Banks has been arrested and remains in police custody for questioning.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

Forensic officers on Hart Street in Southport, Merseyside after the attack
Forensic officers on Hart Street in Southport, Merseyside after the attack. Picture: Alamy

Officers have not determined a motive for the attack, but said yesterday that they do not believe it was terror-related.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, of Merseyside Police, said those injured had all suffered stab wounds in the "ferocious attack".

She added: "We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked.

King leads tributes after ‘truly appalling’ Southport knife attack

"As a mum and a nana, I can't begin to imagine the pain and suffering that the families of the victims are going through at this moment in time.

"I wish to send my heartfelt condolences to them."

