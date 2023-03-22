Teacher banned for sending 'aggressively sexual' texts to student is now working at university

22 March 2023, 14:00

Lindsey Bauer is now working at Bristol University
Lindsey Bauer is now working at Bristol University. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

A teacher who has been banned from teaching for sending "aggressively sexual" texts to a student is now teaching at the University of Bristol.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lindsey Bauer, who was found to have abused her position by sending sexual messages to a male student at a grammar school, was banned for five years for the offence in 2022. The judgement was only made public this March.

The mother-of-three's ban does not cover working at universities.

Bristol University said in a statement: "We can confirm that Lindsey Bauer has discussed the misconduct panel outcome with us.

"She is a PhD student here and, as is common practice for postgraduate students, she also has a part-time teaching assistant role within the university."

Lindsey Bauer
Lindsey Bauer. Picture: Instagram

Ms Bauer was head of history at Colyton Grammar School in Devon when she was found to have committed the offences in 2019.

The allegations levelled at Bauer include her suggesting "face-to-face meetings", with the student, making "inappropriate advances" to him, and speaking with him outside school time.

It has since emerged that the former teacher met Prince William and Princess Kate after appearing on Radio 4's Woman's Hour, on which she discussed the need to build trust with pupils in 2016.

On Woman’s Hour she told listeners: "I think how you dress is such a good way of connecting with people, especially with students.

Addressing her actions, she told the Sun: "I was overwhelmed with stress and very apologetic for my actions."

Lindsey Bauer
Lindsey Bauer. Picture: Instagram

"I really love working with teenagers and being a teacher. Until you get to know teenagers, you can be quite awkward around each other, but wearing something a little bit different, or something a bit interesting, really helps to break the ice.

"It can also help with students who are a little bit tricky."

"I never ever sought to be in that situation. Nothing actually physically happened. I was extremely vulnerable going through a very difficult divorce and other huge challenges simultaneously.

"I have worked really hard to build a new life and I realise that when overwhelmed with considerable stress, I wasn’t thinking properly or able to receive help to manage my stresses and I have apologised to anyone involved at the time," she added.

