Teacher who had sex with pupil, 17, in lay-by after school dance says her life has been ruined by conviction

4 October 2024, 09:31

Teacher who had sex with pupil, 17, in lay-by after school dance says her life has been ruined by conviction
Teacher who had sex with pupil, 17, in lay-by after school dance says her life has been ruined by conviction. Picture: LinkedIn/Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A teacher who had sex with her 17-year-old student in a lay-by says her life has been ruined by her sex conviction and that she has faced 'stigma' by the offences.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eppie Sprung Dawson, 38, was convicted of sex offences after being found half-naked with the pupil inside a car by patrolling police officers in 2012.

Sprung Dawson, who was 26 at the time, admitted to sexual activity with a person under 18 while she was his teacher and in a position of trust but was spared jail.

She was then placed on the sex offenders' register for six months and given a half-year-long community payback order.

But ringing into a radio phone-in show, Sprung Dawson complained that she had faced "stigma" after her conviction and bemoaned press attention.

The court heard how the English teacher was caught in the front seat of her car with the pupil from St Joseph's College in Dumfries by a passing patrol car following a school dance.
The court heard how the English teacher was caught in the front seat of her car with the pupil from St Joseph's College in Dumfries by a passing patrol car following a school dance. Picture: LinkedIn

Read More: Teachers stabbed by pupil in Ammanford school stabbing thought they would die, court hears

Read More: Man, 35, arrested over west London school acid attack that left girl aged 14 scarred for life

She told BBC Radio Scotland: "I have a conviction for a sexual offence. I was a teacher and I had an affair with a 17-year-old pupil, so I do have experience of, kind of, living with the challenges that a person can face as a result of having a criminal record.

"I never experienced a custodial sentence, but I certainly did experience stigma."

She continued: "I mean, I had an exceptionally large amount of press coverage, media coverage, for many, many years following my conviction.

"And I think I would say that was the most difficult thing I experienced. But I mean, of course, as with people with a conviction for a sexual offence particularly, face the highest degree of stigma.

"And so things like employment, even things like not being invited to my daughter’s friends’ birthday parties."

The phone-in was discussing the early release scheme for prisoners after some 500 inmates were due to be let out of jail in Scotland.

Sprung Dawson said her marriage ended and she lost her job after the conviction.

The court at the time heard how Sprung Dawson was discovered half-naked in her car with the male pupil back after police spotted "condensation" on her car windows. Officers found her in the front seat of her car with the pupil following the school dance.

The court heard how the English teacher was caught in the front seat of her car with the pupil from St Joseph's College in Dumfries by a passing patrol car following a school dance.
The court heard how the English teacher was caught in the front seat of her car with the pupil from St Joseph's College in Dumfries by a passing patrol car following a school dance. Picture: St Joseph's College

Sprung Dawson had taught English at St Joseph’s College in Dumfries, Scotland, and had been giving the dyslexic teenager extra lessons when they were caught together.

Dumfries Sheriff Court judge George Jamieson told at her conviction: "You were there simply to teach but you have been called into temptation and you have committed adultery - your marriage is gone and your career as a teacher is gone.

"What you have been charged with is a breach of trust, and I cannot see that there is anything to be gained by a custodial sentence.

"Had it not been for the fact that you were this young man’s teacher, there would have been no criminality."

Sprung Dawson was struck off the teaching register in December 2013.

She has since founded charity Next Chapter Scotland, which works to "help anyone who has been involved with the criminal justice system to navigate the stigma and discrimination that they can face throughout their lives".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Police at the scene in Birmingham

Male pedestrian suffers ‘multiple serious injuries’ as car crashes into group of people in Birmingham

Car thieves are infiltrating manufacturers to gain access to the latest tech

Car thieves ‘infiltrating vehicle manufactures to stay ahead of latest anti-theft tech’

A motorcycle is partially submerged in floodwaters outside an apartment building in the village of Kiseljak, northern Bosnia

Heavy floods caused by severe rainstorm hit parts of Bosnia

Flames rise from Israeli air strikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon

Israeli air strikes rock suburbs of Beirut and cut off key crossing into Syria

Carbon Capture and Storage plant

Government pledges £22bn for carbon capture and storage technology in 'new era' after coal plant closures

Steven Luck was caught driving home from court - after being banned from driving

'I didn't know it starts straight away': Motorist drives home from court right after being slapped with driving ban

Exclusive
LBC has uncovered levels of E Coli in Britain’s rivers over fifty times higher than levels recommended by the Environment Agency, in the latest edition of Feargal on Friday.

Feargal Sharkey exposes dangerous levels of E. coli in British rivers

Large explosions have rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut overnight as Israel carried out airstrikes close to the airport

Plane evacuating 150 Brits from Lebanon lands in UK - as blasts continue across capital

Kim Jong Un threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear weapons if provoked.

Kim Jong Un threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear weapons if provoked

Hurricane Helene

Search for victims of Hurricane Helene moves into second week

Inquests into the four deaths will open today

Inquests into deaths of four Brits killed in Bayesian superyacht tragedy to open

Exclusive
Forth Bridge 130th Anniversary

‘Like being in the fast and furious’: World Heritage Site community ‘held hostage’ by 'gangs' of boy racers

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show

'I am not the man they have painted me to be': Garth Brooks breaks silence after rape and battery allegations

Argentina has vowed to gain "full sovereignty" of the Falkland Islands - after the Chagos islands (bottom right) were handed to Mauritius

Argentina vows to gain 'full sovereignty' of the Falklands following UK's return of Chagos Islands

North Korea

Kim Jong Un threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear strikes if provoked

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks accused of rape in lawsuit from hair and make-up artist

Latest News

See more Latest News

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike targeting an area in Beirut's southern suburb

Massive strikes hit Beirut as G7 leaders call for Lebanon and Gaza ceasefires

California Menendez Brothers Case

LA prosecutors to review conviction of Menendez brothers over parents’ murders

Tyre Nichols

Three officers convicted over fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

US singer-songwriters Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Country star Garth Brooks accused of rape and battery by former employee

Lebanon Israel

Massive blasts rock Beirut as Israel steps up attacks on Hezbollah

Nicola and her partner Paul

'Heartbreaking' documentary on the search for Nicola Bulley airs - detailing online sleuths that plagued case
Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson claims there is a ‘strong case’ for referendum on UK's ECHR membership

Israeli soldiers next to destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip

Israeli military says it killed a senior Hamas leader in Gaza three months ago

Palin was part of the extremely popular British comedy group Monty Python

Michael Palin 'given up' on trying to hold Monty Python cast together

A moose in a swimming pool

Moose rescued from swimming pool in New Hampshire

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle
Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit