Male teacher, 28, charged with sexually assaulting four teenage schoolgirls

Muhammad Taimoor has been charged with sexually assaulting four teenagers. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A male teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting schoolgirls whilst 'at work'.

Muhammad Taimoor, who is employed at a school in Birmingham, has been charged with sexually assaulting four teenagers.

West Midlands Police said two of the alleged victims are aged 15, with the other two being 14 and 16.

The 28-year-old is also accused of four counts of causing or inciting child sexual exploitation, sexual activity while in a position of trust, and two counts of trafficking within the UK.

It is alleged some of the assaults happened while Taimoor was at work, the force added.

Taimor is also accused of driving the girls around in his car with the intention of sexually assaulting them.

A police statement said: "We're investigating sexual assault accusations against a teacher at a Birmingham school.

"It's alleged the 28-year-old man assaulted four different girls and sent indecent images of himself.

"He was initially arrested on May 9 on suspicion of sexual assault and released on police bail with conditions including not to have unsupervised contact with children.

"However, we moved to arrest the man again in the early hours of this morning (Saturday) at his home in Birmingham having received additional information.

"He remains in police custody for questioning."

It continued: "The school has suspended him and appropriate protocols and procedures have been put in place by school management."

Trained officers are supporting pupils at the school and they are working with partners to ensure safeguarding is in place while the investigation continues.

Taimoor is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.