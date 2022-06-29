Teacher who had sexual relationship with girl, 15, has 'excessive' prison sentence reduced

29 June 2022, 21:54

Nicola Park had her prison sentence reduced by 11 months
Nicola Park had her prison sentence reduced by 11 months. Picture: Spindrift

By Megan Hinton

A top private school teacher who engaged in sexual acts with a 15-year-old female student for over two years, has had her prison sentence reduced after it was ruled to be "excessive".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nicola Park, 42, was originally jailed for 27 months after she struck up a sexual relationship with a young girl between 2016 and 2019 before it ended when the teen moved away to university.

Her prison term has now been cut to 16 months after her legal team argued the sentence was "excessive".

The teen revealed what had happened with Park to her doctor, a police investigation was launched and during a search of Park's home, officers made a number of discoveries linking the pair including photos of a "sexual nature".

The maths teacher's marriage had fallen apart during the period and the pair grew close after the pupil reached out to Park for help with personal issues.

In text messages the disgraced teacher who also worked as an assistant housemistress at the school described the teenager as "my angel", singing emails and texts with a number of kisses and told the victim she "loved her to bits".

Read more: Teaching assistant had sex with boy, 15, and told him 'age is just a number'

The pair met in January 2017 in Glasgow's west end with prosecutor Jennifer McKee previously telling a court: "Park mentioned that they 'probably should not be meeting up'.'

"The girl felt special knowing that Park was prepared to break the rules for her by meeting her."

Park then began to regularly meet with the teenager at her home where "kissing occurred" which later developed into sexual acts.

The teenager - now 18 - eventually moved to start university and believed the "relationship had ended".

Read more: Woman in Primark fitting rooms heard 'rustling' sound as Met cop secretly filmed her

In a written judgement today, Lord Matthews said: "There was a significant degree of planning and a high level of grooming resulting in an improper intimate relationship, which lasted for a considerable time.

"The appellant engineered situations where she was alone with the complainer in her car, her home, and elsewhere.

"She knew it was wrong and could have taken steps to end the relationship at any time but chose not to.

"While the appellant has expressed remorse, we note that in speaking to the author of the Criminal Justice Social Work Report, she attributed a large measure of responsibility for what happened to the complainer, which is a subversion of the true position.

"That having been said, there is force in the submission that the sentence was excessive."

During the previous trial the court was told Park struggled with the ending of the relationship and "displayed manipulative behaviour" towards the girl which caused the female such stress she lost more than a stone in weight and ending up in hospital.

Sheriff John McCormick told Park her crime amounted to "an abuse of trust" during sentencing.

Ian Patterson, defending, said: "She dedicated her life to teaching and in this particular incident, she fell off and got herself involved in a situation she now bitterly regrets.

"Her name has been plastered across newspapers and her reputation has been ruined, her profession has been lost and her friend groups have been lost.

"She is completely aware what she did was completely wrong and is extremely understanding to the cause of upset to the victim, her family, the wider community and the school."

Read more: Met PCSO admits to committing 'sex act' in a park after video shared online

Sheriff John McCormick told Park: "This was not a momentary lapse in an otherwise unblemished career in teaching.

"This was abuse of trust of a teacher in her late 30s with an adolescent young female that included kissing, touching and engaging in sexual acts.

"You were a teacher and it was you who was in a position of responsibility and trust.

"Such is the gravity of the offence, the time it occurred and the professional role as a teacher at the school, in my opinion there is no alternative to a custodial sentence."

Park, of Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, was also put on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Royal accounts have revealed the monarchy's taxpayer-funded spending came to £102.4 million last year

Royals 'extremely conscious' of cost-of-living crisis as accounts show £102.4m spent last year
An investigation into the Captain Tom Foundation has been started by the Charity Commission

Captain Tom Foundation investigated after concerns over link with daughter's firm

Royal HR policies have under gone secret changes

Royal HR policy altered after Meghan bullying inquiry but changes are kept secret

A bakery in the Peak District has been vandalised and threatened with legal action in a fake letter from Christian Concern after it named a sandwich 'Cheesus Christ'.

Bakery threatened in fake letter from Christian group over 'Cheesus Christ' sandwich

Singer R. Kelly will be sentenced later today for creating a scheme to entice and sexually exploit young aspiring singers and underage children.

R Kelly jailed for 30 years over sex trafficking underage girls

Salah Abdeslam is believed to be the only surviving member of the group that killed 130 people in the 2015 Paris attacks

Islamic State member found guilty of mass murder for 2015 Paris terror attacks

Andrew Marr said there is an 'epidemic of male violence against women in London'

Andrew Marr: 'There is an epidemic of male violence against women in London'

The Sunday Times said the heir to the throne personally accepted the donations from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim (pictured with Prince Charles in 2013) who was prime minister of Qatar

Prince Charles would 'never again' handle large cash donations for his charities

Exclusive
A judge will re-examine if Archie should have his life support treatment ended

Archie Battersbee's mum 'on top of the world' as judge told to rethink life support ruling

Nelson Piquet has apologised to Lewis Hamilton

Nelson Piquet apologises to Lewis Hamilton over N-word slur but denies racial intent

Dominic Raab winked at Angela Rayner during PMQs

'I will never unsee that': Dominic Raab mocked after winking at Angela Rayner

This is the moment a man was rescued from railway tracks after falling through the gap between the train and platform.

Dramatic moment man is rescued from under a train after 'falling through the gap'

Halifax has been slammed by customers for its pronoun badges.

Halifax slammed over 'nonsense' staff pronoun badges as customers threaten to close accounts
Keir Starmer said the UK should not rejoin the EU common market, whilst Sadiq Khan said it should

Labour's single market rift: Starmer says 'no case' for rejoining despite call from Khan

Ghislaine Maxwell was jailed for 20 years on Tuesday.

Prince Andrew 'could be FBI's next target' after Ghislaine Maxwell jailed for 20 years

Travis Barker is been hospitalised in LA

Travis Barker's family plea for 'prayers' after drummer hospitalised with mystery illness

Latest News

See more Latest News

President Joe Biden listens as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks

Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as US Supreme Court justice
An investigator works outside the Bataclan concert hall (Christophe Ena/PA)

Life without parole for surviving extremist who carried out Paris attacks
A shark is seen swimming across a sand bar (Phil Marcelo/AP)

Great white sharks head to Cape Cod as busy tourist season gets under way
Police outside the Bataclan concert hall in Paris (Catherine Wylie/PA)

Men convicted of involvement in 2015 terror attacks in Paris

Vatican Pope Pelosi

Pro-choice Nancy Pelosi receives communion at Vatican despite home city ban
Workers clear debris at the Kremenchuk shopping centre damaged in the Russian rocket attack

Search ongoing for 20 missing after Russian strike on Ukraine shopping centre
People attend a community vigil for the dozens of people found dead in a trailer in San Antonio

‘Difficult process’ identifying Texas lorry trailer death victims – authorities
World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

US abortion ruling ‘a setback’ that will cost lives, says WHO chief
Dutch farmers protesting against government plans gather for a demonstration at Stroe

Dutch PM condemns farmers’ protests at minister’s home

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in by committee chairman Bennie Thompson

Trump dismissed January 6 threats and wanted to join crowd, says former aide

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Simon Marks

LBC Views: The White House official who has become a folk hero
Andrew Marr says the English should care about Scottish independence

England will notice if Scotland becomes independent – I promise, says Andrew Marr
'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller furious over idea of IndyRef 2

'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller outraged at idea of IndyRef 2
General Sir Richard Shirreff warns of Russian threat

'Russia considers this a war with UK': Ex-NATO commander reveals Kremlin mindset
James O'Brien blown away as legal expert explains why Government can't dump Brexit deal

Why PM can't dump NI protocol: James O'Brien blown away by legal expert
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Westminster is a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting over PM's future
Junior barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

Barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action
Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes in this week's by-elections combined than Labour

Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes than Labour in this week's by-elections combined
Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser

Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London