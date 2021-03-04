Teachers have a 'little bit higher risk' of getting Covid-19 in lockdown

4 March 2021, 12:51

Teachers and those who work in childcare have had a "little bit higher risk" of getting Covid-19 over lockdown than those who don&squot;t
Teachers and those who work in childcare have had a "little bit higher risk" of getting Covid-19 over lockdown than those who don't. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Teachers and those who work in childcare have had a "little bit higher risk" of getting Covid-19 over lockdown than those who don't, new figures suggest.

Scientists have previously said that jobs which are "open" are likely to carry higher rates of infection during this period when other workers have been instructed to stay at home.

In January, people who worked in education - including schools, nurseries or childcare - had 20% higher odds of infection compared to those who do not work in these professions.

In February, this rose to 43%, according to data from Imperial College London's React study which has been analysing data from swab tests taken from people across England since May last year.

To date more than 1.4 million people have provided swabs so experts can assess infection rates across the country.

Students are preparing to return to classrooms on March 8
Students are preparing to return to classrooms on March 8. Picture: PA

The latest round of tests were conducted in February - the second month of the national lockdown - with 165,000 people taking part.

The figures show that people working in healthcare and care homes also have a higher risk of infection.

And people who work in public transport are twice as likely as people who do not work in this sector to become infected with the virus, the figures suggest.

Key workers overall had a 19% increased risk in February.

People who work from home had a decreased risk.

Professor Paul Elliott, director of the React programme, and chairman of epidemiology and public health medicine at Imperial College London, said: "Teachers are at a bit of excess risk - it's not just teachers, it's people working in education, childcare, nursery.

"They're at a little bit higher risk of infection than people who don't work in that group of jobs in our data.

"Those who are not mandated to work outside of the home do have a lower risk.

"So that stresses the importance of the work from home where possible."

Calum Semple, professor of outbreak medicine and child health at the University of Liverpool, told BBC Breakfast on Tuesday: "When you do shut down society, or lock down many different aspects of society, but only keep the schools open then you will see more transmission in schools compared to everywhere else because it's the schools that are working.

"So if all you've got open are your hospitals, and your schools, then you will see transmission in your schools because there's nowhere else for transmission to occur.

"If the only jobs that are open, are the hospitals, and the schools, then yes, teachers will be getting it more than people who are locked down and staying at home.

"But when you open up society and compare and more like for like activities, the highest risks actually turned out to be people like the taxi drivers and people in some retail environments.

"School teachers are not mainly catching it from the children - when we did deep dives into schools, school teachers were catching it from each other in the common room."

On Tuesday, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggested that school staff are not at a higher risk of Covid-19 infection than other working-age adults in their local communities.

Around 14.99% of school staff tested positive for coronavirus antibodies in December, which indicate a past infection, lower than the estimate of 18.22% for working-age adults, according to a small study of schools.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Over 40% of elderly people have admitted to breaking Covid-19 rules

More than 40% of over-80s admit breaking Covid rules after vaccine
Hong Kong

Hong Kong court orders 47 democracy activists be kept in custody
Germany

German vaccine panel approves AstraZeneca jab for over-65s

Nigeria

Chaos as freed Nigerian schoolgirls reunited with families

Sinkhole

In Video: Sinkholes emerge across Croatia following earthquakes
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been labelled 'Scrooge Sunak' by the IFS Director

Future spending plans in Budget undeliverable 'without considerable pain,' IFS warns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC listeners branded this call as award winning radio

Listener's branded this Mystery Hour call 'the best radio ever'
Nick Ferrari challenges Rishi Sunak over 2.4 million excluded from Budget

Budget 2021: Nick Ferrari challenges Rishi Sunak over 2.4 million still excluded
The IFS director was speaking to Eddie Mair following the 2021 Budget

'This is the biggest tax-rising budget for nearly 30 years', IFS Director tells LBC
The Chancellor has announced the budget today and overall its good news for consumers.

Dean Dunham: The effect of the 2021 Budget on consumers

This Excluded UK member is furious at Rishi Sunak after his Budget announcement

Furious 'excluded' caller hits out at Chancellor Rishi Sunak after Budget
Excluded UK member decries 'nothing again' in Budget for most self-employed people

Excluded UK member decries 'nothing again' in Budget for most self-employed people

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London