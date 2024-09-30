Breaking News

UK's largest education union votes to accept 5.5% pay rise offer for teachers from government

30 September 2024, 18:21 | Updated: 30 September 2024, 18:24

File photo of a primary school teacher helping pupils in class, London, UK.
File photo of a primary school teacher helping pupils in class, London, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Members of the UK's largest teachers' union have voted to accept a 5.5% pay rise from the government.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a National Education Union (NEU) snap poll, 95% of members who responded voted to accept the 2024/25 pay offer.

Schools will receive £1.2 billion of additional funding in the 2024/25 financial year to help cover the costs of the increased teacher pay award, according to the NEU.

General secretary Daniel Kebede said: "Our members should be proud of what they have achieved through a hard-fought campaign.

"They have accepted this year's pay deal, but the Government should be in no doubt that we see it as just a first step in the major pay correction needed."

Read more: Teachers get lie-ins, as schools search for new ways to attract staff amid recruitment crisis

Read more: Teachers to be allowed to work from home ‘for marking and planning’

Teacher describes their work with children not in school as 'rewarding'

He continued: "Teacher pay in England was cut by around a quarter in real terms under the Conservatives and is significantly lower than it is in Scotland. This is unsustainable.

"Without a major pay correction to restore the competitiveness of teacher pay, the desire to tackle the recruitment and retention crisis promised by today's Government remit letter to the School Teachers' Review Body will come up short.

"The pay increases are in the interests of pupils and parents too. Teacher shortages and high class sizes damage education. Support staff, further education and sixth form college teachers also need solutions to long-standing problems in pay.

Why are so many teachers leaving the UK?

"The Government must make a commitment to repairing the damage done to teacher pay under the Conservatives.

"This must be done in negotiations with the teacher unions. Reversing pay cuts, alongside tackling sky-high workload, is essential to ensuring that we properly value, recruit and retain teachers."

Last year, NEU members staged eight days of strike action in state schools in England in a pay dispute.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Second Post Office IT system 'likely' caused accounting issues, as 40 sub-postmasters 'falsely accused of stealing'

Second Post Office IT system 'likely' caused accounting issues, as 40 sub-postmasters 'falsely accused of stealing'

Breaking
A man in his 60s was arrested following the incident

Boy, 8, who died after being shot on farm named by police

Protests continue in Israel over its government's failure to safely return hostages.

Family of Israeli hostages say conflict with Lebanon is taking focus away from people still held captive by Hamas

Ryan Wesley Routh (Efrem Lukatsky)

Man accused of attempting to assassinate Trump pleads not guilty to charges

Baldwin Set Shooting

Movie armourer’s conviction upheld in fatal Rust set shooting by Alec Baldwin

Israel is said to be preparing a ground incursion into Lebanon

Israel is 'preparing for ground invasion of Lebanon' to combat Hezbollah, IDF spokesperson tells LBC

Just Stop Oil activists Mary Somerville (L), Stephen Simpson (C) and Phillipa Green leaving Westminster Magistrates’ Court

Just Stop Oil supporters deny latest attack on Van Gogh paintings after two activists jailed for 'souping' Sunflowers

Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry makes rare return to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards but King Charles stays in Scotland

Former human rights lawyer Phil Shiner, 65, has pleaded guilty to three fraud charges linked to claims made against Iraq War veterans

Disgraced human rights lawyer Phil Shiner admits fraud linked to claims against Iraqi war veterans

Italy Ultras Soccer Arrest

Italian police arrest 19 in probe targeting mafia links to Milan ‘ultra’ fans

Simon Case, Head of the Civil Service and Cabinet Secretary

Head of Civil Service Simon Case resigns for health reasons

A couple of RVs are abandoned in the flooded Ingles parking lot due to the torrential rains from Hurricane Helene

Supplies rushed to communities isolated by Helene as death toll rises

The dates add to the 19 planned UK and Ireland shows that will kick-off the band’s first tour since 2009

Ticketmaster set to ditch dynamic pricing as Oasis announce five new concert dates

Naim Qassem, deputy leader of Hezbollah, said his forces were ready for an Israeli invasion

Hezbollah says it's ready for Israeli land invasion of Lebanon, as IDF elite troops 'begin raids over border'

Farmer, 70, ‘mows down boy, 6, for stealing orange’, breaking both his legs in front of screaming mother

Farmer, 70, ‘mows down boy, 6, for stealing orange’, breaking both his legs in front of screaming mother

The Met Office has issued two yellow warnings for rain on Monday and Tuesday

UK braces for further heavy rain and flooding as Met Office issues two yellow weather warnings

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police and Forensic investigators at Amman Valley school, in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, after the attack

'That's one way to be a celebrity': Teen girl's words to police after stabbing two teachers and teenager at school
Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice break silence after bombshell report into Strictly bullying and harassment claims

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice break silence after bombshell report into Strictly bullying claims
Smoke billows from a fire at the BioLab facility in Conyers

More than 90,000 take shelter after chemical plant fire alert in Georgia

File photo of police tape

Huge knife fight on street in Clapham sparks police appeal as one man found murdered and two injured
Alexander Permyakov

Man gets life in prison in Russia for a car bomb that injured writer

AT&T logo

AT&T exits showbiz, sells remaining stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG

France Far Right Trial

Le Pen denies wrongdoing ahead of European funds embezzlement trial

Amanda Abbington 'deeply disappointed' with Strictly bosses - as bomb threat probed by police following allegations

Strictly bosses apologise to Amanda Abbington but clear dance partner Giovanni Pernice of most serious allegations
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

Kickl's party won 29.2% of the vote according to provisional results

Kickl's far right Freedom Party 'opens new era' with unprecedented victory in Austrian election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen Attend The Commemoration Of The 25th Anniversary Of The Scottish Parliament

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Holyrood to mark 25 years of Scottish Parliament

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

Boris Johnson reveals how he was drafted in to have 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry in bid to stop 'Megxit'
Princess Kate

Princess Kate makes secret trip to ballet in first public outing since finishing chemotherapy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit