Breaking News

Team GB decathlete Ben Gregory fighting for life after serious bike crash

Decathlete Ben Gregory is in a critical condition after a bike crash. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Asher McShane

British decathlete Ben Gregory is in a critical condition after being involved in a serious bike crash over the weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 31-year-old Welsh athlete suffered a fractured skull and neck and has multiple brain haemorrhages, his partner Naomi Heffernan said.

She said she had "never been so scared" and that Gregory, who competed in three Commonwealth Games, needed "positive thoughts and prayers".

She wrote: "Ben was in a serious bike accident. He has a fractured skull, neck and multiple haemorrhages to his brain. He's in a coma and on life support."

She added: "Ben needs you positive thoughts and prayers right now. Those who know Ben know how strong he is mentally and physically, he's a fighter and he'll get through this.

"Please pray for him and send all the positive energy and thoughts you can muster."

Gregory (right) during the Men's Decathlon 100m - Heat 1 at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Picture: Alamy

Welsh Athletics said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Ben's friends and family at this time.

"Ben's accomplishments as an athlete speak for themselves: Wales' greatest ever decathlete - three Commonwealth Games, the Welsh record holder and representing Wales and Great Britain multiple times.

"The outpouring of support across social media is testament to his popularity as a person and as an athlete. Everyone who has had the privilege of training or competing alongside Ben will speak of his incredible love of life, his kindness, support and loyalty.

"We will all continue to pray for a full recovery for Ben."

Gregory during the Men's Decathlon Shot Put. Picture: Alamy

Gregory represented Great Britain and competed for Wales in three consecutive Commonwealth Games - in Delhi in 2010, Glasgow in 2014, and at the Gold Coast in 2018.

He has since become a coach and personal trainer.

Several athletics stars have sent their well-wishes to Gregory following the announcement, with retired heptathlete Kelly Sotherton saying he is "the energy that we all love on the team".

"Ben was hit by a car on Friday and now on life support and a coma," she said. "He’s the energy that we all love on the team. Sending all my prayers to you to fight this one .. you’ve got this Ben xxxx"

Stephen Morris - an ex-Paralympian 1500m runner - tweeted: "Thoughts on @bengregz I am hoping he pulls through. One of the nicest guys I’ve meet during my athletics days. Keep fighting Ben."

Former world champion hurdler Dai Greene shared a similar sentiment, saying: "Sad to hear the news about @bengregz. Hoping he pulls through.

"One of the nicest and most positive people I've had the pleasure to be around at the track. Keep fighting Ben."