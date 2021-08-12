Breaking News

Team GB sprinter who won silver at Olympics suspended for suspected doping violation

CJ Ujah was part of the Olympic team which finished second in the men's 4x100m relay in Tokyo. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A British silver medallist has been suspended for failing an anti-doping test at the Tokyo Olympics.

The sprinter, CJ Ujah, was part of the Olympic team which finished second in the men's 4x100m relay in Tokyo.

The 27-year-old was part of the British quartet alongside Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake who were beaten on the finish line by Italy.

The AIU announced on Thursday that following the conclusion of the Games, the doping control laboratory in Tokyo also notified the International Testing Agency of an additional 'adverse analytical finding' from testing during the Olympics.

Ujah was found to have presence/use of a prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, which are selective androgen receptor modulators (SARM) and help with building muscle.

If the case against Ujah is proven, he could face losing his relay silver medal along with the rest of the British team.

He now has the right to request the analysis of his B-sample.

Team GB won silver at Tokyo in the men's 4x100m relay. Picture: Alamy

The Athletics Integrity Unit says it will wait for proceedings to be concluded before deciding on any punishment.

As well as the British athlete, Bahrain's 1500m runner Sadik Mikhou, Georgian shot-putter Benik Abramyan and Kenya sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo have also been provisionally suspended following adverse tests, the AIU confirmed.

A statement from the AIU read: "The AIU now awaits the conclusion of the ITA proceedings against the above athletes, which will determine whether any anti-doping rule violations have been committed and what consequences (if any) should be imposed in relation to the Olympic Games.

"Any consequences beyond the Olympic Games to be imposed upon the athletes under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules will be determined following the conclusion of the ITA proceedings."

