Breaking News

Team GB sprinter who won silver at Olympics suspended for suspected doping violation

12 August 2021, 18:23 | Updated: 12 August 2021, 19:09

CJ Ujah was part of the Olympic team which finished second in the men's 4x100m relay in Tokyo.
CJ Ujah was part of the Olympic team which finished second in the men's 4x100m relay in Tokyo. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A British silver medallist has been suspended for failing an anti-doping test at the Tokyo Olympics.

The sprinter, CJ Ujah, was part of the Olympic team which finished second in the men's 4x100m relay in Tokyo.

The 27-year-old was part of the British quartet alongside Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake who were beaten on the finish line by Italy.

The AIU announced on Thursday that following the conclusion of the Games, the doping control laboratory in Tokyo also notified the International Testing Agency of an additional 'adverse analytical finding' from testing during the Olympics.

Ujah was found to have presence/use of a prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, which are selective androgen receptor modulators (SARM) and help with building muscle.

If the case against Ujah is proven, he could face losing his relay silver medal along with the rest of the British team.

He now has the right to request the analysis of his B-sample.

Team GB won silver at Tokyo in the men's 4x100m relay.
Team GB won silver at Tokyo in the men's 4x100m relay. Picture: Alamy

The Athletics Integrity Unit says it will wait for proceedings to be concluded before deciding on any punishment.

As well as the British athlete, Bahrain's 1500m runner Sadik Mikhou, Georgian shot-putter Benik Abramyan and Kenya sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo have also been provisionally suspended following adverse tests, the AIU confirmed.

Read more: Tokyo Olympics close as Boris Johnson hails Team GB as 'the very best of us'

Read more: Tokyo 2020: The Queen hails 'skill and determination' of Team GB athletes

A statement from the AIU read: "The AIU now awaits the conclusion of the ITA proceedings against the above athletes, which will determine whether any anti-doping rule violations have been committed and what consequences (if any) should be imposed in relation to the Olympic Games.

"Any consequences beyond the Olympic Games to be imposed upon the athletes under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules will be determined following the conclusion of the ITA proceedings."

This story is being updated

Latest News

See more Latest News

KFC has warned some menu items might be unavailable

KFC warns of shortages of some menu items and different packaging due to supply issue
Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Ghazni, south-west of Kabul

Taliban takes Afghanistan’s third-largest city in onslaught

Smoke rises from the city of Lashkar Gah after airstrikes against Taliban forces in Helmand province (Abdul Khaliq/AP)

Witnesses say 11th Afghan provincial capital falls to Taliban
Nagoya mayor Takashi Kawamura bites the Olympic gold medal of Miu Goto

Japan mayor apologises for biting athlete’s Olympic medal

Una Stubbs has died aged 84

Una Stubbs: Sherlock and EastEnders actress dies aged 84

Cargo ship Crimson Polaris

Cargo ship splits in two after running aground in Japanese port

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We'll burn your house': Ex-Army interpreter reveals father's Taliban door-knock

Ex-British Army interpreter talks about moment Taliban came looking for his father
Shelagh Fogarty challenged the climate change activist

'That's not true, is it?': Shelagh Fogarty challenges Extinction Rebellion police liaison
Dame Cressida Dick was accused of inaction over knife crime

Mother of stabbing victim accuses Cressida Dick of knife crime inaction
The Met Police Commissioner was taking questions from LBC listeners

'Why remove Gurkhas tent but allow XR to put a boat in Oxford Circus?'
Nick Ferrari raged about the new numerical GCSE grades

'If a GCSE grade 7 is an A, what the hell is a 10?' Nick Ferrari rails at new exam scores
Prince Andrew extradition 'depends on Boris Johnson', says Human Rights Lawyer

Prince Andrew extradition depends on Boris Johnson, says human rights lawyer

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London