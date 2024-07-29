Team GB wins first gold medal of Paris Olympics as eventing team defends title

29 July 2024, 13:24 | Updated: 29 July 2024, 14:21

Laura Collett and London 52 clinch the gold medal for Great Britian in the team eventing at the Paris Olympics
Laura Collett and London 52 clinch the gold medal for Great Britian in the team eventing at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Getty

By Lauren Lewis

Team GB has won it's first gold medal at the Paris Olympics after the eventing team successfully defended their title.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Laura Collett, Tom McEwen and Ros Canter enjoyed a perfect opening day, chalking up record low scores for the dressage phase both as a group and for Collett individually.

The trio went into the cross-country stage on Saturday incurring a total of 15.8 penalties to make it tight at the top with second-placed France.

Today saw the conclusion of the competition with the showjumping at the Chateau de Versailles.

Canter and Lordships Graffalo had one fence down before McEwen and JL Dublin delivered a clear round to put Great Britain on the brink of secure the gold medal.

It was then down to Collett on London 52 who knocked down one fence, which was good enough to seal gold.

France secured the silver medal with Japan in third with bronze.

Ros Canter completes the dressage stage of the team eventing competition
Ros Canter completes the dressage stage of the team eventing competition. Picture: Getty

Read more: Tom Daley and Noah Williams win silver in men's synchronised 10m diving at Paris Olympics

It is the team's 5th ever gold in the event, the most of any country in the event, and the first time GB has successfully defended an Olympic eventing title since 1972.

McEwen and Collett were returners to the team that won gold in Tokyo in 2021 while Canter was a new addition.

Collett and McEwen qualified for this afternoon's individual finals in 3rd and 4th positions respectively, while Canter also squeezed into the top 25 in 23rd place.

Tom McEwen clears a fence in the cross-country stage of the team eventing competition at the Paris Olympics
Tom McEwen clears a fence in the cross-country stage of the team eventing competition at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Getty

Read more: Olympic commentator axed over sexist remarks made about Australian female swimming team

It comes after Tom Daley and Noah Williams won silver in the men's synchronised 10m platform earlier on Monday.

Nothing could separate Great Britain and Canada in the first two rounds, with both teams tied on 105.00, but a brilliant third dive from Daley and Williams saw them gain a 4.8 point advantage over the Canadians.

From there Great Britain extended the gap over Canada, consistently placing second in their remaining rounds.

Speaking to the BBC after competing, Daley said: "This time last year deciding to come back, not knowing whether I would make the synchro team let alone qualify for a spot for the Olympics, and now to be here in Paris diving in front of my son, who's just right there, who actually asked me to come back, is just so special."

China's Hao Yang and Junjie Lian took gold in their Olympic debut, while Canada finished third.

The win makes it Daley's fifth Olympic medal as the sports star also holds one gold and three bronzes, and is the first for Williams.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police, fire and ambulance crews rushed to Hart Street at around midday, and a major emergency services presence remains at the scene.

‘Traumatised children’ fleeing for their lives as Southport knife attack leaves one dead and several injured

The Eiffel Tower at dusk

Vandalism hits communication lines in France during Paris Olympics

Linda De Sousa Abreu has pleaded guilty to misconduct after having sex with an inmate in a cell.

Prison officer admits having sex with inmate inside HMP Wandsworth jail cell

People light candles in memory of the children and teenagers killed in a rocket strike at the village of Majdal Shams

Israeli strikes kill two people in southern Lebanon

A man has been detained after a stabbing in Southport with one confirmed dead

One dead and several injured after mass stabbing at 'Taylor Swift themed' event in Southport

Mountain biker Tom Pidcock took his second consecutive Olympic gold at the Paris games despite suffering a puncture during the race

Team GB's gold rush: Cyclist Tom Pidcock wins in Paris after eventing team defend title

Supporters of the Pakistani religious group “Jamaat-e-Islami” chant anti-government slogans

Skyrocketing power bills spark protests near Pakistan’s capital

Tommy Robinson is understood to have left the UK after failing to appear in court.

Tommy Robinson 'flees UK' after failing to appear in court over 'libellous' film shown at Trafalgar Square rally

The foreign ministers of the four nations

Blinken joins Asia-Pacific envoys in talks to improve maritime safety

Emergency services rushed a street in Southport at around midday following reports of stabbing

Eight people - including children - treated for stab wounds after knifeman arrested in Southport after rampage

Live
A major incident has been declared in Southport and a huge police presence is at the scene

‘One child dead’ and others injured after mass stabbing at ‘Taylor Swift-themed’ summer holiday club in Southport

A Ukrainian servicemen is seen during a training in the Donetsk region (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Ukrainian troops say Russian push has driven them out of two more villages

Star Trails and Southern Delta Aquariid

How to watch the Delta Aquariids tonight as meteor shower lights up the skies over Britain

Junior Doctors have been on strike for several years

Junior doctors reach improved pay deal to increase wages by 20 per cent over two years

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

N Korean officials ‘look for medicine for Kim’s obesity-related health problems’

McDonald's warned more of its inflation-weary customers were seeking better value (Yui Mok/PA)

McDonald’s same-store sales fall for first time since pandemic as profits slide

Latest News

See more Latest News

Allen Morgan has been jailed for life, to serve a minimum term of 22 years

Man who hired hitman to kill wife and run off with lover over 40 years ago jailed for life

The UK will be hit by thunderstorms on Thursday

Exact date thunderstorms to hit UK after 33C heatwave

Smoke rises above a fire near a road in California

Firefighters helped by cooler weather as they battle huge blaze in California

Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Olympics LIVE: Team GB wins two golds on Day 3 of Paris Olympics

Tom Daley has won silver alongside his partner Noah Williams in the men's synchro 10 metre platform final

Tom Daley and Noah Williams win silver in men's synchronised 10m diving at Paris Olympics

People walk in the park of the Sanssouci Palace in Potsdam

Germany’s Sanssouci Park seeks solutions as trees struggle with climate change

Bob Ballard has been sacked after making sexist comments about Australian female swimmers

Olympic commentator axed over sexist remarks made about Australian female swimming team

Highs of 33C

Heat alerts issued across UK as temperatures to hit 33C in summer heatwave

High-speed trains around France suffered sabotage that heavily disrupted traffic on the day of the Olympic Games opening ceremony

Fibre-optic networks ‘sabotaged’ across France - days after train networks crippled

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a flood-hit area in North Phyongan province

Thousands rescued from flooding in North Korea – state media

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has said he won't bring Meghan back to the UK because of safety fears

Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

Queen Mary

Queen Mary mowed down by electric scooter during Royal meet and greet with fans in Greenland
The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.

Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit