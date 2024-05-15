Team GB’s Olympic Games ceremony kit revealed following Union Jack backlash

Team GB’s Olympic Games ceremony kit includes updated Union Jack following backlash. Picture: Alamy / Ben Sherman

By Danielle De Wolfe

Team GB’s Olympic Games ceremony kit has been unveiled ahead of this summer's games, featuring an updated Union Jack design following widespread public backlash.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The kit has been designed by Ben Sherman and will be worn by athletes taking part in the official ceremonies between July 26 and August 11 for this summer's Paris Olympic Games.

The revamped design follows criticism of the initial kit, which featured an altered Union Jack "synonymous with Great Britain".

With it's colours changed to pink and purple, the design was taken back to the drawing board, with the new logo now featuring on the all-new ceremonies kit.

The ceremonies attire includes polo shirts, bomber jackets and also includes a 'Hawaiian-style' floral shirt.

The revamped design follows criticism of the initial kit, which featured a Union Jack "synonymous with Great Britain" but coloured pink and purple. Picture: Ben Sherman

Revealed by fashion brand Ben Sherman, it marks their third consecutive Games as the official supplier.

This year's kit will feature a specially designed four-nation floral motif, incorporating a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock - “a central aspect of our creative expression which pays homage to the identities of the four nations.”

The opening ceremony will see athletes don knitted polo shirts featuring the updated union jack print, which includes the flag split in two in blue and red iterations.

The redesigned symbol representing Great Britain came under fire after its colours were changed to "refresh" the design.

Bath-based design agency Thisaway, charged with the design, said they needed to find a way to update the colour palette ahead of this year's Paris Olympics.

Read more: Team GB athletes will wear traditional Union Jack at Olympics following backlash over pink and purple redesign

Read more: Suspected ‘drug dealer’ caught hopping fences in nothing but dressing gown while trying to flee police

Bath-based design agency Thisaway, charged with the design, said they needed to find a way to update the colour palette ahead of this year's Paris Olympics. Picture: Thisaway

But the move was met with furious backlash after a similar row broke out over England’s new kit for the Euros 2024.

“It’s not just about creating a uniform; it’s about capturing the essence of British heritage and contemporary style, and embodying the pride and unity of Team GB,” says Mark Williams, Ben Sherman’s creative director.

Malcolm Farrow, president of the Flag Institute said the redesign had ‘defaced’ the emblem.

He said: “I don’t approve of our national symbol of unity being defaced.