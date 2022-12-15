Teen among four migrants who died in Channel tragedy and at least 12 unaccompanied children rescued

A teenager is one of four to have died while attempting to cross the Channel while at least 12 unaccompanied children were rescued during the incident.

Kent County Council leader Roger Gough confirmed that one of the fatalities was a teenager.

He added that the council had taken into care 12 unaccompanied asylum-seeking children who were among those rescued.

It comes after the Royal Navy, French navy, Coastguard and RNLI lifeboats took part in a major rescue operation off the Kent coast, having been called to a boat "in distress" at 3.05am on Wednesday.

Two casualties were taken to the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, bosses there said.

One was later discharged but the other had died by the time they arrived, it is understood.

Head of Lifeboats at the RNLI Simon Ling told LBC: "The whole situation and complexity around migration draws different opinion from all quarters but, for the RNLI, it’s relatively simple.

"The RNLI is a charity that exists to save lives at sea and our role in this crisis is to respond to the pager when we're tasked by His Majesty’s coastguard.

"This is about men and women, brothers and sister, all at this lifeboat station who went out to save fellow men, women, brothers and sisters.

"So for us we just concentrate on what we've been doing for 198 years and that’s to save lives at sea.

He added: "Saving lives at sea is an incredible human endeavour and one that we’re very proud of."

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said: "The search has continued overnight utilising a combination of aerial search assets and broadcast action requesting shipping in the area to post lookouts and report any sightings to Dover Coastguard.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragic incident and with the families of those who have lost their lives."

Drones were also used to search the Channel overnight, with ships asked to post lookouts as the search continued on Thursday.

A government spokesperson said "aerial assets" were being used for the hunt "to ensure that everyone is accounted for".