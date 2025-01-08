Teen bus stabbing victim was 'groomed by gangs', grieving mother says, as his chilling last Instagram post is revealed

8 January 2025, 13:32 | Updated: 8 January 2025, 13:48

Teen stabbing victim Kelyan Bokassa had been groomed by gangs, his mother said
Teen stabbing victim Kelyan Bokassa had been groomed by gangs, his mother said. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

The final Instagram post of a teenage rapper who was stabbed to death on a London bus has been revealed, as his mother also said her son had been groomed by gangs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The teenager, named locally as Kelyan Bokassa, was stabbed to death on the 472 bus in Woolwich, in the south-east of the capital, at around 2.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

His final Instagram post, published an hour before the attack, was 'Any Mindys?', which is believed to be a reference to the Somalian word for knife.

Kelyan was treated by emergency services but he sadly died shortly after medics arrived.

A manhunt is underway for the killer but police have confirmed no arrests have yet been made.

His mother said that he had been in care and living on the streets - before turning up on her doorstep "sick, underweight and tattooed".

She told MailOnline: "We had to move around and he was in care, he was there for four years with no progress. I begged for contact with my son."

Grieving Mary Bokassa added: "'He was very kind and caring. He cares about people and had a good sense of humour.

"He was very polite. He was interested in football and was a supporter of Arsenal."

When he disappeared, she "had to get the support of a lawyer," she said. "He was missing for a year and was living ln the street.

"He finally turned up at my doorstep, he was sick, underweight and tattooed... He was exposed to drugs. He probably experienced something because I could sense it.

"He was not himself. If I questioned him he wouldn't tell me anything about his friends.

x
'Grippa' posted on his Instagram story only hours before his death. Picture: Instagram/@grippa.18

Ms Bokassa went on: "We had to chase him at night, he was in the Stratford area. We said to him we are here when you are ready to come home, it was at 1am.

"He got himself in trouble with the law at that time. My son and others were taken advantage by gangs. They were groomed.

"There were eight police officers who were forcing him to go back to care. He was just bones."

The teen is previously thought to have paid tribute to Daejaun Campbell, 15, who was also stabbed to death in Woolwich back in September.

Three teens named as, Jacob Losiewicz, 18, Marko Balaz, 18, and an unnamed 17-year-old, have been charged with Daejaun's murder.

Another teenage boy was stabbed and remains in a critical condition following an incident in the same area the previous day - but it is not yet known if the incidents are connected.

The youngster who died - whose full name has not yet been shared - released a song called 'Bangers N Mash' on Christmas Day.

A manhunt for the person responsible is underway
A manhunt for the person responsible is underway. Picture: Instagram/@grippa.18

One comment left on the teen's Instagram reads: "Rip to my lil bro mayn young talent wasted bcs of postcode beef missing u already".

Paul Drake, chief operating officer of the trust which runs Keylan’s former school, said: “We are saddened by the loss of life in Woolwich yesterday of a young boy who was briefly a pupil of St Columba’s in 2022.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time. “Our schools will provide support to any of the students who may be affected by this senseless violence.”

A friend of the boy told the Mirror: “That’s my friend. He’s my good friend. I used to see him after school, he didn’t deserve this.

"He was a nice person. I finished school and my mum told me he got stabbed. He was a very nice person.

"He was good at football, but I don’t think he was pursuing it as a career.”

Read more: Body found in search for missing woman, 24, last seen in taxi before phone location ‘turned off’

Read more: Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Los Angeles- Follow live

Daejaun Campbell, 15, died after being stabbed to death in Woolwich, back in December
Daejaun Campbell, 15, died after being stabbed to death in Woolwich, back in September. Picture: MPS

Mark Rodney, the chief executive of Project Lifeline, an organisation that works to tackle youth knife crime, described the killing as "another devastating blow for the community".

"We need to take heed in what's really happening in our communities and start seeking other channels to find solutions," he said.

"He's a child, he's a baby, he hasn't lived his life yet."

"The wounds are not healed yet in the community from the death of Daèjaun.

"I believe two weeks ago, this young man was paying tribute by flowers to a young man that passed in September, not knowing that today, he was going to be that person.

"Two weeks ago, he didn't believe he was going to be in this situation today."

Police at the scene of the incident in Woolwich
Police at the scene of the incident in Woolwich. Picture: Alamy

An 18-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being stabbed outside a sixth form college in Woolwich on January 6.

He remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital following the incident on Prince Imperial Road.

Shooters Hill College has since been closed since the stabbing of the Year 12 student - and remains shut today.

'Heart-breaking violence'

Speaking after the stabbing, Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan said: "My thoughts are with the family, friends and wider community in Greenwich following the appalling fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy."

He added: "This heart-breaking violence has absolutely no place in our city.

"I am in close contact with police leaders - an investigation is underway and local residents will see increased patrols in the local area.

"I urge anyone with information to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. There is no honour in staying silent."

The incident occurred on a Route 472 bus on Woolwich Church Road near the junction with the A205 South Circular Road
The incident occurred on a Route 472 bus on Woolwich Church Road near the junction with the A205 South Circular Road. Picture: Alamy

A Metropolitan Police statement read: “An investigation has been launched after the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy on a bus this afternoon.

“Police were called at 14:28hrs on Tuesday, 7 January to reports of a stabbing on a bus in Woolwich, SE18."

Some 10 teenagers were killed in London last year, nine of whom were the victims of stabbing while one died in a shooting, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

This was down sharply from 21 teenage deaths in the capital in 2023.

The youngest victim in 2024 was 14.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Blood and Honour were founded in the 1980s.

Prominent neo-nazi group Blood and Honour sanctioned by UK government

Abdullah Hayayei

Former UK Athletics boss charged with manslaughter after Paralympian killed when metal training cage fell on him

Wildfires rage around Los Angeles

Firefighters say LA wildfires can't be stopped as 30,000 people forced to flee their homes and Malibu next in firing line
Breaking
An amber warning for snow has been issued

Amber weather warning for snow issued for parts of UK - as temperatures set to plummet to -16C

A resident of a care home is evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches

Thousands flee as wildfires burn out of control in Los Angeles

Offices were evacuated following the incident.

Police carry out series of 'controlled explosions' in central London as they investigate suspicious vehicle

Liam Payne

Former One Direction star Liam Payne's medical cause of death revealed - after UK inquest opens

Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg

Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg to serve as country’s interim leader

PC Nicky Vernon

Met Police officer sues force for £200,000 after being thrown from her horse during Black Lives Matter protest

Mike Johns almost missed his flight.

‘I can’t get out’: Man trapped in driverless taxi as it goes round and round in circles

Donald Trump speaks at a microphone

Trump asks US Supreme Court to block sentencing in hush money case

Demonstrators on opposing sides of the issue in Seoul

South Korean President’s lawyers slam detention efforts amid warnings of clash

Maia was 'caught using a company credit card after being sacked'

The Traitors star Maia Gouveia 'caught using company credit card after being sacked for going AWOL'

Jean-Marie Le Pen

National Rally leader Marine Le Pen pays tribute to father

The actor takes part in a police press conference

Chinese actor trafficked to Myanmar to work in scam, Thai police say

Starmer clashed with Badenoch

'Action not inquiries': Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch clash over grooming gangs in stormy PMQs

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hacker with a hood behind graphic showing and binary code

Japan links Chinese hackers MirrorFace to dozens of cyber attacks

Drinking a glass of milk a day significantly reduces risk of bowel cancer.

A glass of milk a day cuts risk of bowel cancer, study reveals

Firefighters and rescuers work at the industrial site

Ukraine claims strike on key military fuel depot deep inside Russia

Hadi Nazari found by hikers.

Moment hiker found after 13 days lost in Australian wilderness after surviving on just two granola bars
Sara Sharif's stepmum has been given an 'easy' job in a prison library

Sara Sharif's stepmother given 'easy' job in prison library and 'allowed to cook for other inmates'
The pair went missing while hiking in the Italian Dolomites

Body found in search for two British men who went missing while hiking in Italian Dolomites
Wildlife officials and climbers rescue a bull elk

Elk and safety: Animal rescued after Colorado cliffhanger

Cecilia Sala

Italian journalist Cecilia Sala released from Iran

c

Terrifying moment California wildfire engulfs family home before residents and their pet dog flee
Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall,

Pope says anyone who exploits or abuses a child answers to God

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion
Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew reported to police for 'using fake name', as fresh royal row erupts

Meghan Markle and her father are estranged.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle opens up about relationship with the Duchess of Sussex

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News