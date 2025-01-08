Teen bus stabbing victim was 'groomed by gangs', grieving mother says, as his chilling last Instagram post is revealed

Teen stabbing victim Kelyan Bokassa had been groomed by gangs, his mother said. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

The final Instagram post of a teenage rapper who was stabbed to death on a London bus has been revealed, as his mother also said her son had been groomed by gangs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The teenager, named locally as Kelyan Bokassa, was stabbed to death on the 472 bus in Woolwich, in the south-east of the capital, at around 2.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

His final Instagram post, published an hour before the attack, was 'Any Mindys?', which is believed to be a reference to the Somalian word for knife.

Kelyan was treated by emergency services but he sadly died shortly after medics arrived.

A manhunt is underway for the killer but police have confirmed no arrests have yet been made.

His mother said that he had been in care and living on the streets - before turning up on her doorstep "sick, underweight and tattooed".

She told MailOnline: "We had to move around and he was in care, he was there for four years with no progress. I begged for contact with my son."

Grieving Mary Bokassa added: "'He was very kind and caring. He cares about people and had a good sense of humour.

"He was very polite. He was interested in football and was a supporter of Arsenal."

When he disappeared, she "had to get the support of a lawyer," she said. "He was missing for a year and was living ln the street.

"He finally turned up at my doorstep, he was sick, underweight and tattooed... He was exposed to drugs. He probably experienced something because I could sense it.

"He was not himself. If I questioned him he wouldn't tell me anything about his friends.

'Grippa' posted on his Instagram story only hours before his death. Picture: Instagram/@grippa.18

Ms Bokassa went on: "We had to chase him at night, he was in the Stratford area. We said to him we are here when you are ready to come home, it was at 1am.

"He got himself in trouble with the law at that time. My son and others were taken advantage by gangs. They were groomed.

"There were eight police officers who were forcing him to go back to care. He was just bones."

The teen is previously thought to have paid tribute to Daejaun Campbell, 15, who was also stabbed to death in Woolwich back in September.

Three teens named as, Jacob Losiewicz, 18, Marko Balaz, 18, and an unnamed 17-year-old, have been charged with Daejaun's murder.

Another teenage boy was stabbed and remains in a critical condition following an incident in the same area the previous day - but it is not yet known if the incidents are connected.

The youngster who died - whose full name has not yet been shared - released a song called 'Bangers N Mash' on Christmas Day.

A manhunt for the person responsible is underway. Picture: Instagram/@grippa.18

One comment left on the teen's Instagram reads: "Rip to my lil bro mayn young talent wasted bcs of postcode beef missing u already".

Paul Drake, chief operating officer of the trust which runs Keylan’s former school, said: “We are saddened by the loss of life in Woolwich yesterday of a young boy who was briefly a pupil of St Columba’s in 2022.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time. “Our schools will provide support to any of the students who may be affected by this senseless violence.”

A friend of the boy told the Mirror: “That’s my friend. He’s my good friend. I used to see him after school, he didn’t deserve this.

"He was a nice person. I finished school and my mum told me he got stabbed. He was a very nice person.

"He was good at football, but I don’t think he was pursuing it as a career.”

Read more: Body found in search for missing woman, 24, last seen in taxi before phone location ‘turned off’

Read more: Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Los Angeles- Follow live

Daejaun Campbell, 15, died after being stabbed to death in Woolwich, back in September. Picture: MPS

Mark Rodney, the chief executive of Project Lifeline, an organisation that works to tackle youth knife crime, described the killing as "another devastating blow for the community".

"We need to take heed in what's really happening in our communities and start seeking other channels to find solutions," he said.

"He's a child, he's a baby, he hasn't lived his life yet."

"The wounds are not healed yet in the community from the death of Daèjaun.

"I believe two weeks ago, this young man was paying tribute by flowers to a young man that passed in September, not knowing that today, he was going to be that person.

"Two weeks ago, he didn't believe he was going to be in this situation today."

Police at the scene of the incident in Woolwich. Picture: Alamy

An 18-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being stabbed outside a sixth form college in Woolwich on January 6.

He remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital following the incident on Prince Imperial Road.

Shooters Hill College has since been closed since the stabbing of the Year 12 student - and remains shut today.

'Heart-breaking violence'

Speaking after the stabbing, Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan said: "My thoughts are with the family, friends and wider community in Greenwich following the appalling fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy."

He added: "This heart-breaking violence has absolutely no place in our city.

"I am in close contact with police leaders - an investigation is underway and local residents will see increased patrols in the local area.

"I urge anyone with information to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. There is no honour in staying silent."

The incident occurred on a Route 472 bus on Woolwich Church Road near the junction with the A205 South Circular Road. Picture: Alamy

A Metropolitan Police statement read: “An investigation has been launched after the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy on a bus this afternoon.

“Police were called at 14:28hrs on Tuesday, 7 January to reports of a stabbing on a bus in Woolwich, SE18."

Some 10 teenagers were killed in London last year, nine of whom were the victims of stabbing while one died in a shooting, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

This was down sharply from 21 teenage deaths in the capital in 2023.

The youngest victim in 2024 was 14.