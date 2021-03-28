Teen critical and four women hurt as car hits lamppost during south London police chase

The crash, in which five women were hurt, is being investigated (file image). Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A teenage girl is in a critical condition after a car being chased by police crashed into a lamppost in south London.

The collision, which happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, left five women in hospital.

At around 4.25am, officers from the Metropolitan Police indicated for the car to stop near Streatham Common.

When it failed to a pursuit took place until the car crashed into a lamppost on Greyhound Lane.

London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade crews attended, and five women in the vehicle were taken to hospital.

Three are still being treated in hospital, including a 19-year-old who remains critically injured.

The other two have been discharged, and are being held under arrest in police custody.

Two of the women in hospital have also been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Greyhound Lane was closed on Sunday as officers from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit made inquiries.

The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, and the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Officers have urged any witnesses to contact them on 020 8285 1574.