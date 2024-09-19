Teen girl and woman 'raped and sexually assaulted' on Brighton beach as police release CCTV of three men

Police are looking to identify three men who may be able to assist with enquiries. Picture: Sussex Police

By Emma Soteriou

Police have released CCTV of three men following reports that a teen girl and woman were raped and sexually assaulted on Brighton beach.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called to the reports at around 6am on September 8, in an area of the beach located between the two piers.

The two females are said to be known to each other.

Detectives are now looking to identify three men who were captured on video surveillance, with Sussex Police saying the individuals may be able to assist the force with their enquiries.

Read more: Boy, 2, killed in fireplace accident after mother 'left him and his sister at home alone'

Read more: Hollywood actor freed early from jail under Starmer's prisoner release scheme back behind bars 48 hours later

Detective Sergeant Paul Heal said: "The two victims are being supported by specially trained officers while our thorough investigation continues.

"We are undertaking multiple lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around these incidents and ensure that those responsible are located and held accountable for their actions.

"Patrols have been increased along Brighton seafront, and we are working with our partner agencies to support this enhanced presence.

"If you recognise these men, or have information to assist our investigation, we ask that you contact the police."

Anyone who can identify the men in the images, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of the seafront in the early hours of September 8, can report online or by calling 101 quoting reference 228 of 08/09.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to police via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.